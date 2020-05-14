Bella Ballerina Greensboro continues to nurture its students during social distancing
GREENSBORO - Bella Ballerina Greensboro of 4012-A Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410 presented a DRIVE-BY PARADE for students and their families on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Shoppes at Battleground plaza. The purpose of the parade was to creatively nurture and encourage young dancers ages 18 months through 8 years old while maintaining safe social distance measures. Students have not been permitted on-site since March 13, but have continued to receive instruction via Zoom, in addition to virtual spa parties, movie nights, and princess visits.
ABOUT THE DRIVE-BY PARADE
Bella Ballerina Greensboro owner, Megan Berryhill, along with teachers Emily Davidson (ballet/jazz/tap) and Heather Benham (yoga), enthusiastically greeted students in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Battleground from 1-3pm. As parents pulled up, students remained in their cars, excited to see the familiar faces of their teachers. Students of all ages presented their teachers with signs and artwork to express how much they miss dancing at the studio. Some families opted to decorate their car.
“We miss our students so much,” says Berryhill. “Our building is closed, but our business is not. All of the virtual hugs just weren’t enough! Our drive-by parade brought out over 70 smiling dancers and their families. We were all in happy tears.”
Young dancers, Serena and Scarlett Daly, “loved seeing their teachers at the parade,” according to their mom, Rachel Daly. “They have missed seeing their friends in person at dance class, but the virtual lessons and the parade provided the extra touch we needed to get us through this tough time. We love our Bella Ballerina Family.”
Bella Ballerina hopes to return to their studio setting this summer as phased business openings continue. Programming via Zoom will continue until further notice.
ABOUT BELLA BALLERINA GREENSBORO
Bella Ballerina’s recreational dance program offers students and parents a way to explore the world of dance without the pressure and stress of a traditional setting. Experienced, professional dance and yoga instructors guide students every step of the way in, what may be, their very first extracurricular activity. Classes are storybook themed and engage even the youngest students in dance through play and make-believe. Students range in age from ages 18 months through 8 years.
