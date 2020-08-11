Back to the drive-in for RiverRun – and 'Birdcage' lands there, too

Having enjoyed success with its July screenings of “Late Night Shorts” and the documentary feature Navigating Thru, the RiverRun International Film Festival is going back to the drive-in this month.
“RiverRun at Marketplace” will present the acclaimed comedy-drama before/during/after, which will be screened Thursday, Aug. 20, followed by the feature documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Marketplace Cinemas drive-in facility, located in Winston-Salem at 2095 Peters Creek Pkwy.
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. for each presentation, with the screening beginning at dusk (around 8:45 p.m.). Tickets are $20 per car, $30 for VIP parking. Tickets for before/during/after can be purchased online. Tickets for John Lewis: Good Trouble can be found online. Tickets for each screening can also be purchased at the RiverRun website.
Leading lady Finnerty Steeves (Orange Is the New Black), makes her feature debut as writer and producer before/during/after, a bittersweet comedy-drama in which she portrays a middle-aged actress whose world comes undone when she catches her husband cheating on her.
Steeves is scheduled to attend the Aug. 20 screening, and to welcome the audience and offer her thoughts on the film, its origins, and its production.
“We are so thrilled that we are getting to share before/during/after with our drive-in audience,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director. “Finnerty’s film is delightfully done, and she has been a joy to work with in making this screening a reality. Not having her in person for the (originally planned) festival was, of course, a disappointment – but we are so excited that Finnerty will be able to join us on Aug. 20 for the drive-in screening!”
The April festival would have marked the film’s world premiere, but this screening stands as before/during/after’s Southeastern premiere.
“(Finnerty) was very disappointed we had to cancel this year’s festival, but we’ve remained in touch over the intervening months,” Davis said. “Just as festivals have had to retool to get films to our audiences, so too have filmmakers had to retool to get their films out to audiences with traditional theaters closed. We’re thrilled she’ll be with us.”
As the title implies, John Lewis: Good Trouble is an in-depth look at the life of John Lewis, the esteemed politician and social activist whose name is synonymous with the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, having been one of the principal organizers of the March on Washington in 1963. Produced and directed by Emmy-nominee and Sundance award-winner Dawn Porter, the film is a timely and relevant tribute to Lewis, who died last month at age 80.
“Although its final completion date wasn’t in time for inclusion in this year’s RiverRun International Film Festival, we are delighted and honored to be able to present John Lewis: Good Trouble on the big screen at Marketplace Drive-In,” Davis said. “Filmmaker Dawn Porter is unique in her ability to work seamlessly across both the narrative and documentary film formats and has an exemplary track record in both. In this documentary, she has combined interviews and rare archival footage to chronicle the amazing 60-year career of social activism and legislative action accomplished by John Lewis. We look forward to sharing this powerful and inspiring film on the big screen.”
Taking note of Marketplace’s ongoing success with drive-in screenings, the OUT at the Movies outdoor screening of the blockbuster 1996 comedy The Birdcage – which had twice been scheduled (and twice postponed due to COVID-19 concerns) as an outdoor event at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) – will now take place Friday, Aug. 28, at Marketplace Cinemas.
“The third time’s the charm,” quipped Rex Welton, director of the OUT at the Movies festival and screening series. “After two postponements of our lakeside screening at SECCA, we are excited that The Birdcage will definitely screen on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Marketplace Cinemas drive-in!”
Once again, gates will open at 7:30 p.m., and the film is scheduled to begin at dusk.
If those who previously purchased tickets are unable to attend this screening, they can request a refund, a credit for future screening, or allow OUT at the Movies to keep the payment as a donation. An email will be sent to ticket buyers by Aug. 17 requesting the height of their vehicles so that they can be assigned an appropriate parking space for the screening. For further information, call (336) 918-0902 or email rex@outatthemovies.org.
In addition, Welton said, “I am actually very excited about OUT at the Movies beginning a partnership with Marketplace Cinemas. We are planning for our 2020 festival (Oct. 1-4) to be a hybrid one, with a combination of digital and outdoor screenings. More news to follow!”
For more information, visit the official Marketplace Cinemas website, the official RiverRun website, and the official OUT at the Movies website.
