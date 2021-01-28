The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant case in Guilford County Jan. 27, 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducts random surveillance on COVID-19 test samples to further investigate for potential variant strains. At this time, there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death. New information about the virologic, epidemiologic, and clinical characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging. This positive case’s sample was randomly selected for additional variant testing which returned positive for the B.1.1.7 variant.
According to the CDC, the B.1.1.7 variant is a more highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 which has been detected in 21 U.S. states as of January 22, 2021. This variant originated in the United Kingdom.
Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant.
Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Public Health Director stated, “Due to the B.1.1.7 variant being highly transmissible, we are currently conducting contact tracing and will continue to heavily monitor this case.
We are prepared to address future cases that contain variant strains with the same level of detail. It continues to be important for the community to follow the 3 W’s: Wear a face covering, Wash your hands, and Wait six-feet apart.”
This case is currently in isolation.
North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order remains in effect as well as the GCDPH Board of Health Rule. Both require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.
No additional details about this case will be released at this time.
Please visit the CDC COVID-19 variant FAQ page for more information about the B.1.1.7 variant and other emerging variant strains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.