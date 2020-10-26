Applications due by Midnight, November 27, 2020
Greensboro, NC. – ArtsGreensboro is accepting applications for Multicultural Grassroots Grant for all Greensboro-based multicultural organizations (defined as African American, Asian American, Latino, or Native American arts groups) for project and operating support. Funded through the North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program (GAP), this program is intended to provide access to Greensboro citizens' quality arts experiences. The application deadline is 11:59 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Eligible organizations must have been in operation for at least one year, and while nonprofit 501(c)(3) status is preferred, organizations that are nonprofit in nature may also apply. Applicants must reside and carry out projects within Guilford County. Individuals are not eligible to apply for Multicultural Grassroots Grants. All projects must occur between July 1, 2020, and June 15, 2021, and grant amounts range from $500 and up. Grant funds may be used for expenditures to conduct quality arts programs or operate an arts organization. Typical uses project-based expenses include program expenses such as professional artists' fees and travel, space rental, advertising, marketing and publicity, website and electronic media, scripts, costumes, sets, props, music, and equipment rental. Operating expenses for qualified arts organizations include salaries, telephone, office supplies, printing, postage, rent, utilities, insurance, and equipment rental. If the applicant is applying for project support for artist-led programming, the majority of the artists must be African American, Asian American, Latino, or Native American.
ArtsGreensboro’s priority area of support for the Multicultural Grassroots Grants is to provide operating or program support to qualified arts organizations not already receiving or eligible to receive support from North Carolina Arts Council. These include theaters, symphonies, galleries, art guilds, choral societies, dance companies, folk arts societies, writers' groups, and arts festivals, among others.
Applications for the grants are available here. The deadline to submit applications is Sunday, November 27, 2020, by 11:59 pm. For more information, please contact ArtsGreensboro’s Grants Manager, Darlene McClinton at 336.279.7086 or email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
