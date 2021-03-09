Music at Fairgrounds Monday through Saturday mornings
Winston-Salem, NC ( March 8, 2021) – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth is partnering with the Forsyth County Health Department to provide music at the Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site from 9:00 -11:00 on the mornings of March 8-31. Performers will receive honoraria from The Arts Council’s Artist Relief Fund.
PHOTO: Thanks to The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and the Forsyth County Health Department, music is in the air at the Health Department’s vaccination site at the Fairgrounds! The Arts Council is using its Artist Relief Fund to book local musicians to enhance the vibe as Forsyth County residents get their CIVID vaccinations. Pictured here: Tyler Hawes (Drums), Solomon Caldwell (Bass), and Aron Stornaiuolo (Keyboard & Guitar).
Chase Law, who joined The Arts Council as President and CEO in December, said this collaboration signals increased community engagement by The Council in months and years to come.
The Arts Council already is a partner with the County of Forsyth in the summer parks series which, until COVID hit, was sponsoring five concerts in county parks each summer. Plans are underway for resuming the Summer Concerts in the Parks this year, provided the COVID pandemic sufficiently subsides by mid-summer.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County Health Director, said having musicians perform at the County’s vaccination site has dual benefits. “Actually, getting the COVID vaccination itself is simple and painless, but for some people the process is stressful. Having music on site, we hope, will creative a welcoming environment while also giving local musicians a place to perform.” Forsyth County musicians have had few opportunities to perform since the onset of the COVID virus a year ago, creating severe economic hardship.
As the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play. Winston-Salem and Forsyth County offers 800,000 art experiences annually, and 31,000 students in WS/FCS receive arts enrichment. The arts have a $156.8 million annual impact in Forsyth County and account for 5,559 equivalent full-time jobs.
