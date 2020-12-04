(DEADLINE JANUARY 5, 2021)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Applications are currently being accepted for the 2021 Forsyth County Teacher Grants, awarded by The Winston-Salem Foundation for professional development to PK-12th grade educators in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Grants in amounts of up to $2,500, are available for teachers, guidance counselors, curriculum coordinators, media coordinators, and other educators in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (as well as The Appalachian State Academy at Middle Fork) for various professional growth and enrichment opportunities.
Grants are awarded in support of innovative and results-oriented educational opportunities that enable educators to enhance their impact on students and enrich the subject and/or content being taught in the classroom. These projects should expand the knowledge and skills of both teachers and students. Applicants should submit only one application per deadline.
The deadline for applications is Tues., Jan. 5, 2021 at 5:00pm. An advisory committee of professional educators will review applications; applicants will be notified offunding decisions by late February 2021.
For more information or to apply, visit wsfoundation.org/fctg.
The Winston-Salem Foundation is a community foundation that supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,550 funds and had total custodial assets of $605.2 million at the end of 2019. In 2019, the Foundation granted $59.3 million to charitable causes, $2.1 million of which was through its Community Grants program. Learn more at www.wsfoundation.org.
