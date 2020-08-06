GREENSBORO, NC (August 6, 2020) – Has your household been financially affected by COVID-19? Need help paying the rent and utilities or making overdue mortgage payments? If so, funds the City has received – about $2 million – from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act could help.
Qualified residents of Greensboro may now apply for one-time, emergency rent/utilities and mortgage assistance. The application process is different depending on if you are a renter or a homeowner. Both programs are being coordinated by the City’s Neighborhood Development Department, which has earmarked more than $713,000 for rental and utilities assistance and $100,000 for mortgage assistance.
To qualify for either program, your home must be located within Greensboro city limits and you must be at least 18 years old with a household income of less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (see chart below).
For more information about the City’s CARES Act funding, visit this Neighborhood Development Web page (www.greensboro-nc.gov/CARESHousingAssistance).
Rent Assistance
To receive up to $1,500 in rent assistance (payable to your landlord) and up to $400 for utilities, you must be current on your lease through February 29 and behind on rent for April, May and/or June.
This program is being administered by Neighborhood Development’s contractor Greensboro Housing Coalition. Visit its website for information about applying and what documentation is needed or call the agency at 336-691-9521.
Mortgage Assistance
To receive up to $1,500 in mortgage assistance (payable to your mortgage company), you must be current on your mortgage through February 29 and behind on payments as of June 30. Also, the home for which you’re applying for assistance must be your primary residence.
This program is being administered by contractor Housing Consultants Group. Visit its website for information about applying and what documentation is needed or call the agency at 336-553-0946, ext. 2.
The application process for both programs will continue until the allotted funds have been spent.
Other CARES Funds Allocations
Neighborhood Development has earmarked the other $1.1 million of CARES funds accordingly:
· About $675,000 for rapid rehousing services including hotel/motel vouchers and COVID-related staffing costs
· About $420,000 for emergency shelter costs and COVID-related staffing costs
· About $77,000 for housing assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.