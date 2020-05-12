WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wake Forest Baptist Health is asking everyone to wear a mask at all times while visiting or working at any location within the health system.
Effective immediately, these guidelines apply to all patients (including children when developmentally appropriate), visitors, students and staff – even those who are not involved in direct patient care.
Patients and visitors can wear personal, homemade, cloth or dust masks. Those not wearing a mask will be provided with a cloth or ear-loop mask upon entry.
“We have recently made it possible for all of our employees to receive masks through the Mask the City initiative, so this is one more way that we can keep our patients, their families, visitors and our coworkers safe,” said Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine.
In addition to these measures, Wake Forest Baptist continues to promote proper hand washing, good hygiene and social distancing practices.
Wake Forest Baptist Health (www.wakehealth.edu) is a pre-eminent academic health system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest Baptist’s two main components are an integrated clinical system – anchored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem – that includes Brenner Children’s Hospital, five community hospitals, more than 300 primary and specialty care locations and more than 2,500 physicians; and Wake Forest School of Medicine, a recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research that includes Wake Forest Innovations, a commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care through new medical technologies and biomedical discovery.
