All Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been filled as of 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
The GCDPH COVID-19 vaccination appointment call center and online scheduling service began taking appointments today, February 2 at 8 AM for community members in Phase 1 (healthcare workers) and Phase 2 (65 years and older).
Within two hours, all appointments through the appointment call center and online registration had been filled.
Due to a high demand for vaccines in Guilford County and limited supply, appointments fill very quickly. To stay informed on when new vaccine appointments become available, please:
- • Visit www.healthyguilford.com
- • Subscribe for text message updates: o Text GC19 to 888777 for updates in English
- o Text GC19S to 888777 for updates in Spanish
- • Monitor the local news
Vaccination appointments will re-open when a new dosage allotment is received from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
Vaccination appointments can be made:
- • Online at www.healthyguilford.com
- • Via phone at 336-641-7944, Option 2
