Mt. Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church – Come to the Table Ministries
Food is a necessity that is at times the most complicated burden to bear. The daily task of putting food on the table, can sometimes become difficult or even impossible.
This barrier can be detrimental to the survival of families and entire communities. Food helps us to sustain life, it provides energy and promotes physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual growth. Come to the Table Ministries seeks to bridge the gap between difficult and impossible to doable and possible.
Through funding from the Guilford Cares Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act we are humbled to offer food at no cost to the community.
Ongoing Come to the Table Ministries include a Blessing Box, year-round Food Pantry and a Community Garden all located at the church. Please come by Mt. Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church located at 2123 McConnell Road during the date and time listed below. This is a drive by, walk-up Covid-19 safe distribution process. Please wear a mask and there are no requirements to receive the food.
________________________________________________________
After Christmas - Food Distribution Date and Time
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
1:30 -3:30 p.m.
_______________________________________________________
Location: Mt. Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church - 2123 McConnell Road - Greensboro NC 27401
Please go to our website and social media for more information:
www. https://www.mtolivte-amezion.com/ or call 336.617.5181
