Despite a semester that was unquestionably compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts continues to be recognized as a leader in arts education, locally and abroad.
In its June 3 issue, The Hollywood Reporter highlighted “The Best 25 Drama College Programs Around the World,” as polled by alumni, academics, and industry professionals. UNCSA finished sixth on the list, behind Juilliard, Yale, NYU Tisch School of the Arts, UC San Diego, and LAMDA (London Academy of Dramatic Arts). It finished higher on the list than UCLA, RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art), the American Conservatory Theater, and USC School of Dramatic Arts. In addition, UNCSA’s BFA program was listed third in the article.
It should also be noted that UNCSA has “made the grade” every year since The Hollywood Reporter inaugurated its drama school rankings in 2012.
“This ranking from The Hollywood Reporter, which is read by industry insiders and influencers, reaffirms what we already knew: Our School of Drama is world-class,” said UNCSA chancellor Brian Cole of the honor. “Dean Scott Zigler’s leadership has shaped the school to create students who are capable of success across the broadest possible spectrum, from classical theater to the most current experimental work for both stage and camera, and everything in-between.”
“UNCSA students have a competitive edge with on-camera training woven into all four years of their training with leading on-camera teacher Bob Krakower, providing significant value and practical training for today’s industry,” said Zigler, who has been the Dean of the School of Drama since 2017.
Zigler also addressed the issue of diversity in classes and curriculum. “To truly create a diverse and inclusive environment, a school has to not only recruit a diverse group of young artists, it has to serve the unique needs of those artists once they arrive on campus,” he said. “They want teachers, mentors, and guests from the industry who share their experiences. They want some of the characters they play to look like them, in plays and movies written and directed by artists from their own communities.”
The School of Drama wasn’t the only UNCSA discipline to be recognized, as the School of Filmmaking was recognized by both Variety and Backstage magazines earlier this spring. Variety cited the film in its list of top 50 entertainment programs worldwide, while Backstage listed the School of Filmmaking as one of the top eight film programs for aspiring cinematographers.
“The UNC School of the Arts has generated scores of now-famous alumni who’ve made a mark in the biz,” noted Variety in its list of 50 top programs and educators worldwide, which was published in April.
“There are only a few programs in the country dedicated specifically to cinematography, and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts is one of the most affordable – and prestigious,” observed the Backstage article, which was posted online in April. “A hard-nosed, hard-work approach is a defining feature of the cinematography program at UNCSA – one that celebrates the romance of storytelling and emphasizes the hard work of craft.”
“Variety and Backstage consult with industry experts to determine which programs to recognize, so these are very meaningful endorsements for the School of Filmmaking,” said Henry Grillo, the interim Dean of the School of Filmmaking. “It is particularly valuable to have our faculty showcased, as they are both incredible assets for attracting new students and our best assurance of the success of our graduates.”
For more information, visit the official UNCSA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.