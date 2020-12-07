To-Date, Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce Has Granted Over $2.5 million to Over 100 local Nonprofits
Greensboro, NC (December 4, 2020) – The Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce is pleased to announce it recently granted $96,740 to 4 local nonprofits providing services to people impacted by the Coronavirus. To-date the Taskforce has granted a total of $2,512,188 to over 100 local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families.
The funds were allocated from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro, and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The Taskforce is co-chaired by Larry Davis, Assistant City Manager, and Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact and Investment, United Way and comprised of leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and community leaders representing human service-focused areas.
The latest round of funding was made largely possible thanks to a $75,000 donation from the Women to Women Initiative of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. This marks the second time the Women to Women Initiative has donated to the Greensboro Virus Fund, raising their annual virus relief support total to $150,000.
“When W2W made their initial gift of $75,000 in March, we suspected that many others would do the same, similar to the response during a natural disaster,” said Dena Maginnes-Jeffrey coordinator for the Women to Women initiative. “With that in mind W2W knew as the months progressed, the needs would continue to grow, financial reserves would diminish, and additional funds would be needed.”
The Taskforce awards grants up to $25,000 to organizations addressing the priority area of Housing Vulnerabilities (such as mortgage or rental assistance; housing counseling; shelter for the homeless; and utility assistance). Nonprofits interested in grant funding can learn more and submit applications by visiting www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Virus
The latest round of funding was granted to the following nonprofits addressing Housing Vulnerabilities:
- The Salvation Army Center of Hope: $25,000
- Faith Action International House: $25,000
- Community Housing Solutions: $24,200
- Turning Point 180: $25,000
The Taskforce is grateful for gifts of all sizes and every donor is contacted personally to acknowledge their support. Additionally, the Taskforce would like to acknowledge the following organization for their extremely generous support this week.
- Women to Women Initiative of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro: $75,000
- Mrs. Carter W. Leinster: $5,000
