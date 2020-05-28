On May 29, grab some lunch and sign into Facebook for Triad Health Project's Lunch For Friends! From noon until 1 p.m., watch THP's Facebook livestream, and listen to THP talk with various folks from the community, including local author/mom, Claire Massagee Lanier! "It's all about social distancing and was truly a family effort," according to the Facebook event page. "We'll also be joined by Bernita Sims, Executive Director of Welfare Reform Liason Project, Inc. We'll discuss what WRLP is doing to mitigate Guilford County's decision to resume evictions on May 28th. You don't want to miss this special Lunch For Friends!"
On May 29, tune in at for Spring Theatre's film, Lock-In, premiering on YouTube at 8 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, Lock-In is a "feature-length independent comedy film shot at a social distance as a part of Spring Theatre’s Digital Performance Project, will be released in its entirety for a live premiere event on the Spring Theatre YouTube page. With narrative tones ranging from the heartfelt to the absurd, Lock-In urges us to strip away the frivolities of life on Earth and discover for ourselves what is truly, universally important."
On May 30 in Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Dash Baseball Team is hosting a Character Cruise Thru from 2 to 4 p.m. According to the website, "For only $10, you can bring a car full of guests to see a whole cast of characters. See characters from Star Wars, Disney Princesses and all your Winston-Salem favorites from within your car at a social distance! We ask that cars bring your email confirmation to show when you enter the ballpark from the Broad Street entrance." For more information, visit the Facebook event page.
On May 30 explore the great outdoors and celebrate Guilford Creek Week! From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Guilford Creek Week is going digital on iNaturalist.org, and according to the Facebook event page, "From May 1- June 30, you can explore your backyard or local park, take pictures of wild plants and critters, and upload them to iNaturalist. While the project will run through June 30, you can participate at any time for however long you would like to on any day you would like to. Updates on the project will be given on Saturdays." to participate download the iNaturalist app to your mobile device and create an account. Find the Guilford Creek Week Project from the "More" tab, go outside and observe wildlife and plants! Take pictures, identify the organism, tag your location and save your observations. (Be sure to look our for hazardous areas, respect nature, leave no trace, and follow CDC guidelines. (Guilford Creek Week is accepting observations from Guilford, Randolph, Forsyth and Davidson Counties.)
On May 30, it's week seven for the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem's Battle of the Community Theatre Stars! According to the Facebook event page, "Join us as a new set of intrepid contestants show their theatre trivia knowledge in the Battle of the Community Theatre Stars! The fun begins at 7 p.m. LIVE on Saturday on the Facebook pages of each team." The show is hosted by Matt Cravey and the players this week include: Mary Lea Dominick - Team LTWS, Gretchen Bruesehoff Wiles - Team CTG, Corey Mitchell - Team TC (Theatre Charlotte), and Neil Shepherd - Team LL (Lexington Live). This week's winner will receive a $20 gift card to Camel City BBQ Factory and a cash prize of $17!
On May 30, don't miss the final Tunes on the Porch for the season from 5 to 7 p.m. "This time we are raising funds for the founding of Westlawn School. A small independent school for twice exceptional 3rd - 7th grade students," the Facebook event page states. "Join us on Facebook Live or Stroll By 410 Oaklawn! The stay-at-home order caused Westlawn School to cancel their "Planting Roots" Fundraiser. Our initial online fundraiser raised $61,000 of its $74,000 goal. We are hoping to reach that final $13,000 that it will take to make this school a reality!"
On May 30, tune in for another painting session with Color and Coffee Painting Parties! From 1 to 4 p.m., "Join our returning customers and enjoy a relaxing, rejuvenating event and paint our updated double canvas WHIMSICAL DANDELION on two canvases or have your family join in and paint it with you," the Facebook event page states. "It’s not only fun, it’s calming and relaxing! The artist Heather L. Jones takes you through each easy to follow steps to achieve the Painting theme selected for the event. It’s really live! In a livestreamed event she is able to answer questions and give you real time feedback!" The cost is $20 per household.
On May 31 in Lewisville, check out Jukebox Rehab with 60 Watt Combo playing live at Westbend Winery and Brewery, located at 5394 Williams Rd. According to the Facebook event page, "Shake off all those quarantine blues with a Jukebox Rehab show at Westbend Winery and Brewery! The fun starts at noon with the bombastic 60 Watt Combo soon followed by JBR! Westbend's Texas style BBQ food truck will be serving up our famous brisket all day long! This show is free to the public! Get here early to ensure you have a great spot!"
