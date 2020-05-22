1. On May 22 at 3 p.m., support the Triad's bearded beauty, Kay Kay LaVelle by watching “Keeping Up With KayKay," as apart of Digital Drag Fest 2020 presented by PEG Entertainment. “'Keeping Up With KayKay' is a variety show including performances, comedy, camp, and of course a few snacks! Learn the ins and outs of being a bearded beauty in a beardless world! Join in and see how you too can Be Big, Be Bold, and Be Beautiful! *Parental discretion is advised." According to LaVelle, she is the only bearded drag queen, and the only queen on this bill that is not from RuPaul's Drag Race or Dragula fame. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online at StageIt.com.
2. On May 22, check out Live From the House, featuring Brandon Snow at Greensboro's Craft City Sip-In. According to the Facebook event page, "As we all know, we have to stay socially distant but that doesn’t mean the show can’t go on! Pull up a chair, grab a beer, and tune in to “Live From The House” where I will be honoring all the venues that have booked me. The shows will be on the day and time originally booked. I will be playing tips only so bring your Venmo and your PayPal! Thank you for supporting live music and local business!"
3. On May 22, from 5:45 until 6:30 p.m., learn jazz III/IV and dance from a distance with the Dance Project: The School at City Arts in Greensboro. Dance Project will be hosting live online dance classes for all ages, according to the Facebook event page, "so you can keep on dancing at home during the social distancing period. Visit our website for registration, class passes, schedules, and other information."
4. On May 23 from 7 to 7:30 p.m., Battle of the Community Theatre Stars is back with new players! Matthew Cravey hosts as Ken Ashford plays for Team LTWS, Angela Daulton plays for Team Community Theatre of Greensboro, and Charlie Kluttz plays for Team Yadkin Arts Council & Willingham Performing Arts Academy. According to the Facebook event page, "Who among these worthy opponents will prevail?! And who will win the exciting $17 jackpot, along with a $20 gift card, courtesy of a/perture cinema?! Tune in to find out!" Support local community theaters by donating on their websites: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Community Theatre of Greensboro, and the Yadkin Arts Council & Willingham Performing Arts Academy.
5. On May 23 from 3 to 4 p.m., check out the New Adventures Book Club hosted by Winston-Salem's Bookmarks! According to the Facebook event page, "Want to try something new, but aren't sure where to start? Many readers are looking for a comfortable book to help them ease into a new genre or new type of reading. Sometimes it is hard to make that choice on your own. Our New Adventures Book Club will help introduce readers to new genres each month by selecting welcoming "first reads" into new genres. This will be a virtual book club and following the initial meetings, the books will be selected by the whole group. This book club will be led by Bookmarks' Bookseller Cat." Attendees receive the 20% book club discount with the code, 20BOOKCLUB. To register for the meeting, visit the Zoom website.
6. On May 24, from 1 to 2 p.m., check out Beyond Drama: Core Conversations with Preston Lane. According to the Facebook event page, this online event is a "weekly deep dive into provocative dialogues with Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane and members of Triad Stage's community both in NC and beyond. Digging deep into the ideas that form Triad Stage's core values, this unscripted dialogue goes to the heart of what matters most to us." This week's guests are designers Nick Hussong and Masha Tsimring. This event is hosted by Triad Stage and donations are suggested.
7. On May 24 from 7 to 10 p.m., for one night only three North Carolina musicians: Mason Via, Casey Noel, and Lyn Koonce will be playing a virtual benefit concert for Greensboro Urban Ministry! According to the Facebook event page, "These musicians are all singer/songwriters playing everything from Funky Folk to Blues & Bluegrass! Instead of getting into traffic and going to a crowded venue - YOU can pull up your favorite "comfy" chair and watch the concert from home! Come to this FB page on May 24th to enjoy this amazing performance. Three artists who are unable to play in public right now, but their passion continues & you will feel that come through their music so BE SURE TO TUNE IN and TELL YOUR FRIENDS!"
8. On May 24 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. tune into WTOB 980 AM/ 96.3 FM for Piedmont Perspectives radio show featuring Brian Carlson of SERVPRO! According to the Facebook event page, "Hear them discuss 'Cleaning up our Community, and how local business owners can do their Do Diligence to keep a healthy and happy working environment.'" The livestream of this show will be available online or to listen later at WTOB's website.
