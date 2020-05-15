8 great...Distractions from COVID-19

1. From May 15-17, join The Ramkat for its first online Music Movie Screening with the film Other Music! According to the Facebook event page, "Other Music was an influential and uncompromising New York City record store that was vital to the city’s early 2000s indie music scene. But when the store is forced to close its doors due to rent increases, the homogenization of urban culture, and the shift from CDs to downloadable and streaming music, a cultural landmark is lost. Through vibrant storytelling, the documentary captures the record store’svital role in the city's musical and cultural life. It highlights the artists whose careers it helped launch including Vampire Weekend, Animal Collective, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, William Basinski, Neutral Milk Hotel, Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo and TV On The Radio." The cost of a virtual movie ticket is $11.50, and "once you pay for the film, you will immediately receive an email with a link to the film stream from Factory 25 and you can watch at their leisure as many times as you like in a 72-hour period; the clock starts when you first hit play on the film. TheRamkat receives a portion of the film screening revenue and the filmmakers get the rest." For more information, visit the Facebook event page.
2. On May 15, performing live from Sweet Old Bill's in High Point, it's The Eversole Brothers with Mason Via and Jamie Collins! According to the Facebook event page, "The Eversole Brothers' brand of bluegrass will have your toes tappin' and your granny slappin' - Joined by Jamie Collins and Mason Via for a sure to be good time. Accepting tips and donations to the restaurant wait staff, bartenders, and to the band. Please join us!" The livestream will be happening from Sweet Old Bill's Facebook page from 6 to 8 p.m.
3. On May 15, from 10 p.m. until midnight, "Light some candles, turn off the lights and tune in into Segreto," the Facebook event page states. "Segreto is a two-hour evolving experience where DJ Eighty Four takes you on a journey through current and classic Darkwave, New Wave, Post-Punk, Synthwave, Downtempo, Alternative, and Electronic music." Artist Dane Walters will join by painting live during the event. Black apparel is encouraged but not mandatory, and it can be viewed via Twitch, a free video livestreaming service.
4. On May 16 in Summerville, from 11 a.m. until noon, drive-through and say "hay!" to all the horses, ponies, minis, and farm animals at Still Water Farm, located at 7169 Strawberry Rd., for Horse Friends' Pony Parade! According to the Facebook event page, "We are collecting canned food donations for Backpack Ministry, who serve children and families in the Northwest area of Guilford County. We would greatly appreciate monetary donations for our HorseFriends program. Help us care for our horses, ponies, and minis as we wait to start classes for individuals with special needs."
5. On May 16, tune in for a virtual music event with performances by Renae Paige and William Nesmith. "This show is dedicated to the Carolina Theatre. The original show date for the Renae Paige Band and William Nesmith would have been May 16. Due to COVID-19, it was rescheduled to Sept. 12, 2020. We just couldn't let the date go to waste!" Join Nesmith on his Facebook page from 7:30-8 p.m., and Paige will start live on her Facebook page at 8:15 p.m. For more information about Paige and Nesmith, visit the Facebook event page.
6. On May 16 in Greensboro, join Baxter's, located at 536 Farragut St., from 8 to 9:30 p.m. for its Drive-In Concert featuring LK &The Fleetwoods! According to the Facebook event page, LK & The Fleewoods is "Country Rock, R & B, Beach Music" by Lisa Kyle, Gary Kearns, Jeff Reid, Bobby Gilliam, David Agnew and Jim Buchanan. The cost is $5 per car, and no alcohol would be sold on the premises, and social distancing during the concert is requested.
7. On May 16, check out the brother-sister duo, Finn Phoenix and Shay play two 30-minute sets live from their front porch via Facebook at noon and 6 p.m. Virtual tips that Finn and Shay receive would be donated to Lindley Cares. According to the Facebook event page, "Lindley Cares is an organization created by the Lindley Elementary School PTA to help Lindley families that have fallen on hard times. 100% of the donated money will be used to purchase fresh food, pantry items, and personal care items for Lindley families that have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Finn and Shay are students at Lindley Elementary School." A GoFundMe page has also been set up for this event. Don't forget to tip! Venmo (@finnphoenixmusic) and PayPal.me (@finnhphoenixmusic). To learn more about Finn Phoenix and Shay, read our cover story about them published in April!
8. On May 17, check out HeadSpin Hoop Troupe's livestream on Instagram and Facebook at 6:30 p.m. for "a one-of-a-kind socially distant performance you can watch from the comfort of your own home." According to the Facebook event page, "This show is free to watch and fun for all ages, but we will be accepting donations for those that can spare a few bucks and feel so inclined." Grab a snack and a drink and see what HeadSpin has up its sleeve.
