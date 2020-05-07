1. On May 8, support local artists and the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance by tuning in for a livestream concert! According to the Facebook event page, Taylor Vaden will be performing "An acoustic variety of hits from Million Dollar Quartet, gospel, favorites, originals, and more!"
2. On May 8, check out Salem College's Virtual Music Series: Global Piano Music in the Pandemic starting at 7:30 p.m. on the Salem Elberson Fine Arts Center page. "Join us as graduate students of Barbara Lister-Sink at Salem College perform music from around the world from their homes to yours. Featuring music by composers from Canada, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France, and Costa Rica."
3. On May 9, from 8 to 11 a.m., drive through and pick up some supplies from the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, located at 2001 Yanceyville St. (Enter at the Textile Drive intersection.)"Shop ahead with any, or all, of the vendors for fresh seasonal fruit and veggies, eggs, beef, lamb, beef, seafood, honey, jams, plus plants, flowers, and more!" For more information about ordering and pickup, visit the Facebook event page.
4. On May 9, the Battle of the Community Theatre Stars returns to the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem's Facebook Live from 7 to 7:30 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, "We'll see which team knows its theatre trivia the best and that team will take home the whopping $17 jackpot AND a $20 gift card, courtesy of Young Cardinal Cafe & Co.!" This week's host is Matthew Cravey and the three competitors are Justin Bulla - Team LTWS (Little Theatre of Winston-Salem), Sarah Jedrey - Team CTG (Community Theatre of Greensboro), Sarah Jenkins - Team SGTC (Spirit Gum Theatre Company).
5. On May 9, Farewell Friend will be playing a virtual show through Goofy Foot Taproom's Facebook page at 7 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, "Farewell Friend was started in 2012 with a multi-layered approach alt-folk. Their musical projects delve into lush orchestral textures, gritty distorted guitar solos, and minimal acoustic landscapes to tell stories about love, loss, and identity." Don't forget to virtually tip! Venmo: @BlackRabbitAudio, PayPal: farewellfriendband@gmail.com.
6. On May 9, be socially distant, old-school style, at Q's Corner's Drive-In Movie Night. According to the Facebook event page, "We will be watching Trolls: World Tour. Please feel free to bring blankets, chairs, snacks, etc. whatever you need to feel comfortable. We will be practicing social distancing!" Showtime is at 8:30 p.m., and Q's Corner is located at 1800 N. Main St. in High Point. To register for a spot, email management@myqscorner.com. Social distancing will be enforced.
7. On May 9, drive into Baxter's, located at 536 Farragut St. in Greensboro, for a Drive-In Style Concert! According to the Facebook event page, "Drive your vehicle, park on the lawn and watch an awesome concert from the comfort of you car. It's going to be a night like no other in the Triad. LIMITED RESERVED SPACES." The music starts at 8 p.m., and to attend, the cost is $15 per car. Reserve your space online.
8. On May 9, check out a livestream performance by Matty Sheets and The Happeneers! According to the Facebook event page, every Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., Matty Sheets plays with the band The Happeneers, live on his Facebook page. (Learn more about Matty Sheets from our story in this week's newspaper!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.