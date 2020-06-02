The event raised money for those impacted by COVID-19.
Greensboro- Cone Health thanks those who took part in the #ConeHealthCares Virtual 5k/10K. The event raised $7,874.06 for those impacted by COVID-19 through the COVID-19 Support Fund. The support fund was created to support patients, caregivers, families and communities in our region in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
19 teams and 234 people took part in the event. People signed up to run in a virtual 5k or 10k. They completed their run between May 17 and May 31. Participants created their own route and ran or walked the distance they choose.
“In such a trying time, seeing our community pitch in and get moving has lifted spirits in ways you can’t even imagine,” says Jamie Athas, wellness director, Cone Health. “We thank all of the participants from the bottom or our hearts.”
###
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network and HealthTeam Advantage health insurance plan and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 12,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.