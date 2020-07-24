Local nonprofit and governmental agencies respond to the unanticipated crisis
GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2020) – Over 20 households were padlocked out of their housing at South Point Apartments last Friday, July 17, leaving them experiencing homelessness as Guilford County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Residents expressed stress and confusion as they stood and watched officers padlock their homes. None of these residents were named on the lease agreements for their units, which documents show were all made out to United Youth Care Foundation. This is one of the entities that, in 2019, had been responsible for mass housing displacement related to the operations of substance abuse recovery agencies. That crisis initiated ongoing investigations from the NC Department of Health & Human Services.
The 22 evictions were filed against United Youth Care Foundation for nonpayment of rent to South Pointe apartment complex. The eviction moratorium enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic placed a temporary pause on these proceedings. Some residents of those units were continuing to pay United Youth Care Foundation $400 in monthly rent. According to residents, households received a letter from someone formerly associated with the United Youth Care Foundation the day prior, on Thursday, July 16, which notified them that they were being evicted the next day.
When it became clear to residents on Thursday that they were to be forced to leave their homes the next morning, they immediately made their way to the courthouse. They were told by the judge that there was little to be done to prevent the padlocking—United Youth Care Foundation was the legal tenant, and they were not making a motion to stay the eviction case. Residents were left to fend for themselves and their families.
“I was overwhelmed with emotions of anxiety and anger,” stated one tenant. “ I didn’t know what was going to happen. I had to think of telling my kids we had to sleep on the streets. Or the possibility of losing my kids because I couldn’t find housing.”
Once alerted to the situation, staff of the nonprofit agencies Greensboro Housing Coalition (GHC), Partners Ending Homelessness (PEH), and the Welfare Reform Liaison Project (WRLP).
“We worked with all willing families present and transitioned three households needing temporary shelter until a more permanent housing placement could be secured,” says to Brian Hahne, Executive Director with Partners Ending Homelessness. “This rapid solution-oriented response occurred because of good communication and collaboration with our Guilford County Continuum of Care partners.”
Many residents had dispersed in a state of panic before agencies arrived. 6 families, including 17 children, were still present, standing outside in the sweltering 91-degree heat with nowhere to go as they tried to map out their next steps. One woman, whose infant relied on a feeding tube, could not afford to wait; she left to find someplace where her child could be fed.
“When children are involved, it becomes even more difficult for families to navigate the systems and receive the necessary services to become stabilized” says Bernita Sims, Executive Director of the Welfare Reform Liaison Project. “We will be providing support to help ease the burden on these families through training and employment, mental/behavioral health services if needed, along with financial assistance.”
The apartment units’ conditions were reported to be, at best, substandard and unhealthy. The City’s Code Compliance Division was notified of these reports and they responded to investigate those conditions.
“Inspectors obtained Administrative Inspection Warrants and investigated eight (8) apartments. Violations of the Greensboro Minimum Housing Code were found in each apartment. Violations included exposed floor joist to the 2nd story apartments, unsanitary conditions, windows not sealed, and infestations of fleas, bedbugs and roaches,” says Troy Powell, the City of Greensboro’s Code Compliance Division Manager in the Neighborhood Development Department. “We are concerned with the health and safety of everyone living in those apartments.”
Notably, South Pointe Apartments is under new ownership as of earlier this year and is currently undergoing renovation.The complex’s property management actively cooperated with advocacy agencies throughout the day, allowing their leasing space to be used by the nonprofit housing agencies on-site.
The nonprofit agencies on-site say that this is not a singular incident, and that the impacted families are victims of United Youth Care Foundation’s predatory practices, which target people already facing significant barriers to accessing their basic needs.
In addition to the immediate concerns of finding housing for these families, there is a significant need for legal support — especially pro bono support. Current legal partners are unable to represent clients for what may be considered a criminal case. The Greensboro Housing Coalition is requesting that attorneys willing and able to provide legal representation to these residents, who have been made to experience homelessness and are victims of predatory practices, to contact Josie Williams, Executive Director of the agency by email at josie@gsohc.org or by phone 336-500-7049.
“The only way to truly fix this situation is through meaningful collaboration. We must work together to address the root causes underlying this crisis,” says Josie Williams, Executive Director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition. “For these individuals and families to be self-sustaining, they will need access to affordable and decent-quality housing, reputable medical care, employment opportunities, and other resources. One agency cannot do all of that alone.”
The situation is still unfolding. Currently, the agencies noted are coordinating information, services, and resources to ensure long-term solutions for those impacted.
Greensboro Housing Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to advocate for and provide resources to people with low to moderate incomes and those with special needs to secure or retain fair, safe, healthy and affordable housing. We do this through housing counseling, healthy homes assessments, community engagement, financial literacy education, and policy advocacy. Learn more at www.gsohc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.