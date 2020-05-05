1970s Film Stock, the one-man pedal army fronted by Winston-Salem’s Eddie Garcia, released the first of a two-part record on May 1, with the second chapter coming June 5 via Bandcamp.
This City, This Tulpa, marks a “53-minute soundtrack for the city, the movie in your mind or that dream you’re gonna have tonight,” said Garcia of his latest instrumental eargasm. “Your pick.”
The release comes as a surprise endeavor after coronavirus put the brakes on Garcia’s studio plans. “I had spent a weekend working on a rock record just as it started to ‘get-real’ COVID-19-wise in North Carolina,” he explained. “But the rug got pulled from that for the foreseeable future.”
Initially battling creative depression, Garcia found a light in his fellow artists. “As I started to see more people streaming, and putting out things, it was really a lightbulb moment,” he said, realizing the potential in his unreleased catalog. The result became This City, This Tulpa, a piece composed-live and originally performed as part of the “Food for Thought” project organized by Helen Simoneau Danse at the Wherehouse Art Hotel in December 2017.
Garcia calls the record a serious “headphone jammer,” which fits as the performance unfolded unto an audience of headphones in the first place.
“I played in relative silence, with a trio of headphones in front of me for folks to listen in on,” Garcia explained of the event environment. “When people entered my room, they only heard the plinking of unamplified strings. Once headphones were applied, a soundworld unfolded.”
That soundworld feels a bit like the end of 2001: A Space Odyssey. “It gives me a feeling of being thrust towards something, smashing through stars, staring down the infinite at lightspeed,” Garcia said, ”it also unfolds architecturally, like small building blocks becoming city streets.”
Built environments go beyond urban allusions, as Garcia described his live-composure being distinctly more melodic than improvisation. “Also the use of my effect pedals makes it feel like I’m building, more than just doing,“ he said.
As things build so do they change, a theme which Garcia resonated throughout the piece. “I was playing in a building, The Wherehouse, that has evolved in so many ways through the years. I think that was a big inspiration,” he said, “Change. The city bends, breaks, rebuilds, some good, some bad.”
Behind Garcia, projected photos of Winston-Salem slowly deconstructed then reassembled, adding a visual element of the first hour, which was transformed into a “reimagined manifestation” during the second— “a tulpa, of the first,” he explained with an admission of watching Twin Peaks: The Return at the time.
“You can try to recapture the past, recapture a mood or a feeling, but it’s a mutant now,” he said of reimagining works. “It mutates. So you can start trying to ‘perfect’ something, but it will take its own shape.”
Life itself seems to resemble a reimagined manifestation these days, and we as a society are changed. Life for musicians is undoubtedly mutated.
But it’s not all bad. Releasing records without the pressure of planning tours is refreshing. And now that the shell-shock has worn off, Garcia finds positivity in a pandemic climate. “The first few weeks of this I had zero creative energy,” he noted, “but little by little I’ve been feeling like picking it up.”
Plus with Bandcamp hosting “fee-free” days where artists collect all revenue, (the next upcoming on June 5) every little bit helps. “The traditional hype-train has sort of dissipated,” Garcia shared of his optimism, ”there’s more of a sharing and individual-digging thing going on.”
Looking toward the horizon of normalcy, intentions remain set on finishing “Third Album,” a rock-oriented release recorded in a proper studio with John Pfiffner. With no idea of a timeline, Garcia hopes to resume in a safe way soon.
There’s also the hope of returning to live events, dates for his live score of No Country For Old Men are still on the books for early fall, but there’s no guarantee they’ll pan out given the circumstances
“Who knows how things may be reshaped considering everything,” said Garcia about upcoming events left simmering on the backburner. “But when we return to a reality where we can go to a movie theater again, I have a few things up my sleeve.”
For the moment, 1970s Film Stock presents the first installment of This City, This Tulpa, out now via Bandcamp, with the second chapter due on June 5.
Wanna listen?
Visit 1970s Film Stock's Bandcamp page.
