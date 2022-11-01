CONVICTED FELONS FACE DRUG AND GUN CHARGES
HIGH POINT, NC – Officers arrested and charged two convicted felons with several drug charges, including maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near a school/daycare.
The High Point Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit received information about two people selling crack cocaine and heroin at 2502 Triangle Lake Road. On October 27, 2022 at about 9:40 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at the home. Investigators located and seized about 38 grams of heroin, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 29 Suboxone patches, one loaded AR-15 rifle, one shotgun and more than $2,500 in cash.
Officers arrested Joshua D. Cureton (B/M, 31 of High Point) and LaKisha N. Harris (B/F, 40 of High Point). They are both charged with:
Trafficking heroin
Trafficking cocaine
Possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) controlled substance schedule I
PWISD controlled substance schedule II
Maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near a school/daycare Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of firearm by felon Harris was also served with three existing failure to appear warrants. High Point officers have arrested Cureton nine other times since 2018. Six of those prior arrests included drug charges.
Prior HPPD arrests for Joshua D. Cureton (since 2018):
6/28/2022 – Arrested and charged with possessing stolen goods, sell/deliver controlled substance schedule VI, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession schedule VI, possession of a firearm by felon, sell/deliver controlled substance schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture controlled substance schedule I (two counts)
3/16/2022 – Arrested and charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, injury to personal property and failure to appear (three counts)
1/20/2022 – Arrested and charged with assault on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer, larceny, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substance II and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer (two counts)
12/22/2021 – Arrested and charged with felonious restraint, sell/deliver controlled substance schedule VI, possession of firearm by felon, elude arrest, failure to appear, and resist/delay/obstruct public officer
09/19/2021 – Arrested and charged with sell/deliver controlled substance schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked
01/28/2021 – Arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture schedule II (two counts), maintain a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance (two counts), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II, and attempt and conspiracy; penalties (two counts)
04/02/2018 – Arrested and charged with failure to appear (three counts)
03/28/2018 – Arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance schedule I, possession of controlled substance schedule II, possession of schedule VI and failure to appear
02/13/2018 – Arrested and charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2022-30560
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.