They earn top grades for not spreading germs, avoiding complications and excelling at other measures that keep patients safe.
Greensboro – Three Cone Health hospitals have been awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Alamance Regional Medical Center (Burlington), Annie Penn Hospital (Reidsville) and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro) earned A’s. Wesley Long Hospital (also Greensboro) earned a B.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction recognizing hospitals for providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“Today, more than ever, we appreciate the importance of preventing infections, of taking the right steps to prevent spreading germs, of keeping patients safe,” says Bruce Swords, MD, PhD, chief physician executive, Cone Health. “These awards show that no matter where you go for care within Cone Health, your safety has always been a priority.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” says Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer across Cone Health. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
The Cone Health hospitals earning A grades this spring, also earned A grades last fall. The Leapfrog Group does not grade specialty hospitals such as Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital.
To learn more about grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
###
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 12,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
