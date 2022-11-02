Greensboro, NC – The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG) is pleased to announce grant awards to ten local nonprofits addressing key community-wide issues. CFGG’s 2022 Community Grants Program is investing $95,000 in the areas of arts and culture, food insecurity, economic mobility, housing, and youth and education programs.
“This year, we made an intentional shift in our grantmaking to support the operations of nonprofits so that they can focus on delivering the services and programs our community needs,” says Athan Lindsay, Vice President of Grants and Community Impact for CFGG. “The diversity of our grantees is also by design. As Greensboro grows and evolves, we as a foundation that serves a diverse community must also learn and adapt our philanthropy.”
Six out of ten of the grant recipient organizations are woman-led and seven out of ten are minority-led.
2022 Community Grants Program Grant Recipients
Casa Azul: $10,000
Purpose of Funding: General operating support for organizational capacity building. Funding will also expand programming and assist with maintaining current programs.
Greensboro Housing Coalition: $10,000
Purpose of Funding: General operating support to continue supporting community through homeless prevention, healthy homes, foreclosure prevention and community engagement.
Faith Action International: $10,000
Purpose of Funding: Expand emergency food pantry and baby food/diaper pantry in Greensboro. Only emergency food pantry in GSO that does not require ID or income verification for immigrant and refugee community.
The Legacy Foundation: $10,000
Purpose of Funding: Program to provide year-long college access services for underserved college-bound High School young women. Funding will assist with cost of school supplies, college-prep workshops, college applications, college registration fees, college tours, and other program operations.
Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet: $8,000
Purpose of Funding: General operating support to hire additional staff, and continue work of reframing, reorganizing, and rebranding the organization.
Positive Direction for Youth and Families: $10,000
Purpose of Funding: General operating support to hire a project director to manage the community garden. PDY&F serves as a central hub for healthy foods in East Greensboro.
American Association of University Women: $7,000
Purpose of Funding: Program to expose elementary and middle school girls to computer skills including coding, robotics, and design thinking.
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center: $10,000
Purpose of Funding: To improve access to mental health care services for LGBTQ youth by providing a paid mental health practitioner across all youth programming.
The Arc of Greensboro: $10,000
Purpose of Funding: General operating support to expand organizations space, so they can provide more educational programs, day activities and social activities for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) and their families.
GreenHill Center for NC Art: $10,000
Purpose of Funding: Program to provide in-person visual arts field trips and workshops for Title I schools, Head Start, and other organizations serving economically disadvantaged children or adults with special needs.
