THE HEAVY HITTERS OF COMEDY TONY BAKER, COREY HOLCOMB, KARLOUS MILLER, GARY OWEN AND TONY ROCK BRING THE HEAT AND COME TOGETHER TO IN THE “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” HITS GREENSBORO COLISEUM ON FRIDAY, NOV. 18
Greensboro, NC (8.222) – Some of them have created their own unique blueprint for funny for years, revolutionizing what we see today on the comedy circuit, on TV and in movies, while others are charting their own paths to comedy’s Hall of Fame, both on stage, on screen and via social media. They are Tony Baker (A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Carmichael Show, Rel, Ridiculous), Corey Holcomb (Everybody Hates Chris, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Black Jesus, The Cleveland Show), Karlous Miller (MTV’s Wild ‘N Out), Gary Owen (Think Like A Man, Ride Along, Meet The Blacks) and Tony Rock (Think Like A Man, Mann and Wife, Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us).
They comprise the star-studded line-up for the 2022 “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR,” the hottest comedy show outside and it’s coming to Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 18 for one big show at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $60.75, plus applicable fees. For more information on the tour, tickets and artist line-up, visit www.weoutsidecomedytour.comor www.jecaryous.com.
The biggest names in comedy today will go joke for joke, punch line by punch line and riff by riff giving you non-stop laughter and fall on the floor funny on the “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR.” The improvisations, real-life scenarios and the multiple, non-stop laughs per minute alone will have you wanting more. You never know who will be roasted on any given night, including the audience. The “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” fuses some of the most formidable forces of comedy with the freshest funniest faces on the comedy circuit today. You will not get a line-up of laughs anywhere like this.
Audiences must expect the unexpected as they get laugh out loud humor mixed with some of the craziest, no holds barred nonsense to give you one over the top night outside the house on the “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR.” If you ain’t outside with the “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR,” then where you at?
