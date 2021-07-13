ARTC Theatre - 100 W 7th Street - Coming July 23 at 8 pm, Twin City Standup Comedy night hosted by Alex Stone. Doors open at 7:30, tickets $10 at ARTCtheatre.com, at the door or https://bpt.me/5165774.
ARTC Theatre - Afternoon Matinee - Sunday, July 25 at 2 pm, $5 donation at the door. Come watch "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. Doors open slightly before 2 pm. Old movie in a cool theatre setting on a Sunday afternoon...what could be better?
