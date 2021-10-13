Upcoming Events at ARTC Theatre - 110 W 7th Street in the Downtown Arts District
Friday, October 15 at 8 pm Twin City StandUp Comedy show featuring Pat McLeod, Mo Yarboro, David Decareaux, Jermaine Callando, Madison Bergstedt, Reid Pegram, James Hodge. Hosted by Winston-Salem's own comedian Alex Stone. Tickets $10 at the door or at artctheatre.com - Doors open at 7:30 pm.
Sunday, October 17 at 2 pm - Pre-Halloween Classic Movie Matinee - Arsenic and Old Lace - $5 suggested donation.
Friday, October 22 at 7:30 pm - Acoustic Fest - acoustical music by ARTC actors and others. $10 at the door.
October 29 - 31 - EVIL DEAD - the Musical - Friday 10/29/21 @ 7:30 pm, Saturday 10/30/21 @ 7:30 pm and Midnight, Sunday 10/31/21 @ 3 pm. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. ***Midnight showing is a HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST*** Tickets $25 in advance at artctheatre.com --- $30 at the door. Get your tickets early and save!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.