Albemarle-based musician and comedian Stuart Baker is suffering national backlash after calling Dolly Parton a “bimbo” and “slut” and accusing her of “surrendering her race and culture” in response to Parton’s support of Black Lives Matter. Baker is best-known nationally for voicing Early Cuyler, the drunken head of a country clan of dysfunctional mollusks on the Adult Swim cartoon Squidbillies, which was created in 2005 by Jim Fortier and Wake Forrest University alumni Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force). The show was recently renewed for a 13th season, but it will be without Baker, who was fired on Friday. As a musician, Baker has enjoyed a strong regional following for his “rockabilly vampire” persona Unknown Hinson, which he created on the Charlotte-based public access T.V. show The Wild Wild South in 1992. He has been a popular draw at such Triad venues as The Ramkat and The Blind Tiger. He last performed in Greensboro on May 1 and was rescheduled for July, and canceled due to COVID-19.
On Aug. 13, Dolly Parton told Billboard Magazine, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” That night, Baker responded to Parton on his Stuart Baker Unknown Hinson Facebook page with a series of now-deleted public Facebook posts: So, now this freak titted, old Southern bimbo is a BLM Lover? Remember, slut, Rednecks made you a Millionaire! Yeah leave. Leave Liberals! Unfriend me, please. Because I don’t want you UN-AMERICANS around! Have fun becoming an Eloi or something without a thought of your own where you bow down to the ALL-KNOWING-MINORITY! HAVE FUN forsaking your own race, culture and heritage. Have a nice time! Dolly is on her knees sucking one. On her knees, like everybody else. Surrendering her race and culture like everyone else for popularity gain. If you’re white, wake up!
On Saturday, Baker posted an apology, which was also subsequently deleted. That same day, the Ohio-based company Reverend Guitars, which has been offering an Unknown Hinson signature guitar model, replied to a post about Baker on the company’s Facebook page: We are no longer associated with Unknown Hinson. We have stopped production on his guitars and we have removed him from our website.
On Sunday, Squidbillies creators Willis and Fortier tweeted the following statement:
We are aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of ‘Squidbillies’ will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.
On Monday, Baker made another Facebook post:
Folks, I’ve been fired from my Cartoon Show, lost my endorsements and my chance of ever being booked by any Music Venue as Unknown Hinson again. I just hope you assholes are happy you took a good Man and talent down. You succeeded. Be proud that you ruined a person’s life all because of the Freak Show called “Dolly Parton and BLM.” Thanks a lot. I gave my best to you assholes for 30 years. I guess you just love to kick someone when they’re down. That’s so twisted and perverted. Again, thanks! I’ll remember you bastards!
