Steve Martin & Martin Short “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today” Coming To Tanger Center
Friday, October 13 - Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to welcome comedy legends Steve Martin & Martin Short in “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Now,” on Friday, October 13.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.
Steve Martin and Martin Short’s new tour “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, by two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflect a friendship forged over three decades, which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015 when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”
ABOUT STEVE MARTIN:
Steve Martin is one of the most well-known talents in entertainment. His work has earned him an Academy Award®, five Grammy® awards, an Emmy®, the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors.
Martin began his career on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” (1967-1969), for which he earned his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music in 1969. In the mid-1970s, Martin shone as a stand-up on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Martin’s films are widely popular successes and are the kind of movies that are viewed again and again: The Jerk (1979), Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987), Roxanne (1987), Parenthood (1989), L.A. Story (1991), Father of the Bride (1991), and Bowfinger (1999).
Steve Martin is also an accomplished Grammy Award-winning, boundary-pushing bluegrass banjoist and composer. The song "California" is Martin's newest collaboration with the Grammy-winning North Carolina-based Steep Canyon Rangers following the release of their albums, "The Long-Awaited Album" in 2017 and "Rare Bird Alert" in 2011. Martin, who has released five albums of original American roots music since 2009, also collaborated with Edie Brickell on "So Familiar" in 2015 and "Love Has Come For You" in 2013, which won a Grammy ® for "Best American Roots Song" for the title track and inspired their Tony award nominated musical Bright Star.
As an author, Martin’s work includes the novel An Object of Beauty, the play Picasso at the Lapin Agile, a collection of comic pieces, Pure Drivel, a bestselling novella, Shopgirl, and his memoir Born Standing Up. His play Meteor Shower premiered on Broadway in 2017 in a production starring Emmy Award-winner Amy Schumer, Keegan-Michael Key, Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti; and Alan Tudyk, and directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks.
Steve Martin’s new book Number One Is Walking is an illustrated memoir of Martin's legendary acting career with stories from his most popular films with artwork by New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss. The book is due out via Celadon in November and is filled with anecdotes from film sets, exploits with co-stars, moments of inspiration, and other stories. The book is the follow up to Martin & Bliss’s #1 New York Times Best Selling book, A Wealth of Pigeons.
ABOUT MARTIN SHORT:
Martin Short, a celebrated comedian and actor, has won fans and accolades in television, film and theater since his breakout season on “Saturday Night Live” over 30 years ago.
Short won his first Emmy in 1982 while working on Canada’s SCTV Comedy Network, which brought him to the attention of the producers of “SNL.” He became an “SNL” fan-favorite for his portrayal of characters such as Ed Grimley, lawyer Nathan Thurm and “legendary songwriter” Irving Cohen.
His popularity and exposure on “SNL” led Short to cross over quickly into feature films. He made his debut in “Three Amigos” and followed with “Innerspace,” “Three Fugitives,” “Clifford,” “Pure Luck” and “Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks.” One of Short’s most memorable roles was in the remake of “Father of the Bride” as Franck the wedding planner, a role he reprised a few years later in “Father of the Bride Part II.” Short lent his voice to the animated film “Madagascar 3” and Tim Burton’s Oscar-nominated “Frankenweenie.”
An accomplished stage actor, Short won a Tony, Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for his role in the revival of “Little Me.” He was also nominated for a Tony and took home an Outer Critics Circle Award for the musical version of Neil Simon’s “The Goodbye Girl.” Short co-wrote and starred in “Fame Becomes Me,” prompting The New York Times to describe Short as “a natural for live musicals, a limber singer and dancer who exudes a fiery energy that makes you want to reach for your sunglasses.” Short most recently appeared on Broadway in Terrence McNally’s “It’s Only a Play.”
A two-time primetime Emmy winner and multi-nominated for both primetime and daytime Emmys, Short returned to television in 1998 for the miniseries “Merlin” and host of “The Martin Short Show.” In 2001, he launched the popular comedy “Primetime Glick and in 2010 received critical acclaim for his role in FX’s drama series “Damages.” Short has also returned to “SNL” as host three times, and performed in the series’ landmark 40th anniversary special in February 2015. Other recent television credits include “Big Mouth”, “The Morning Show”, “Hairspray Live!” “Maya & Marty,” “Mulaney,” “How I Met Your Mother” and the critically acclaimed PBS series “Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That.”
Short’s New York Times bestselling memoir, “I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend,” was published in 2014.
In 1994, Short was awarded the Order of Canada — the Canadian equivalent to British knighthood. He was also inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame in June 2000. In 2017, he received a Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award from the Governor-General of Canada.
Martin & Short star together in Hulu’s most-watched comedy series, Only Murders in the Building. Selena Gomez co-stars in the series, which was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie), who serve as Executive Producers along with Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Rhode Island Ave’s Jess Rosenthal and Short. The show follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves caught up in one. Only Murders in the Building received 17 Emmy® nominations earlier this year.
Martin and Short’s 2018 Netflix special titled “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” received 4 Emmy nominations in 2018. In 2019, Short and Martin launched the “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” tour, which visited major venues across the U.S. and Australia for the first time and launched a new comedy tour in 2020 called “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.