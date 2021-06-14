Greensboro, N.C.– Due to high demand, Nate Bargatze has added a 9:30 p.m. show on Saturday, September 11. Tickets to this additional show go on sale on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.
Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated 2nd Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, now streaming worldwide on Netflix, The Raincheck Tour will feature all new material.
Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze sells out shows across the world. Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. In March 2019, Nate’s first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid premiered globally with rave reviews.
In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate’s YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.
