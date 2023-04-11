Kevin Hart adds Greensboro Coliseum to 2023 Reality Check Tour
Wednesday, May 17
Tickets Available Starting On Wednesday, April 12
General on sale begins Friday, April 14 on KevinHartNation.com
(April 11, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA) – Today, comedian and actor KEVIN HART announced the addition of a new date in Greensboro, NC, to his 2023 Reality Check Tour. Hart will perform at Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday, May 17.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM until Thursday, April 13 at 11:59 PM. The general on sale will begin on Friday, April 14 at 10 AM onKevinHartNation.com.
Hart’s Reality Check tour was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Last year’s run included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco, and many more.
Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Crypto.com Arena in 2022 as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.
ABOUT KEVIN HART:
Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue. Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of HARTBEAT; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity.
Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via HARTBEAT for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Hart is currently touring nationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material; the tour is titled “The Reality Check” Tour. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”
Kevin is a founding partner in two companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House. Kevin’s brand partnerships include Gran Coramino, Hart House, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.
