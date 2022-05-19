Jesse Jones is bringing the “Get Out of My Head” tour to Winston-Salem, June 10th, 2022.
A Mount Airy Native, Jesse brings his unique style of comedy to Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem, NC (May 13, 2022) – Charlotte, North Carolina-based Comedian Jesse Jones will be bringing a night of comedy to The Ramkat in Winston-Salem on June 10th, 2022. The show will start at 8pm and feature opening acts Paul Baeza and Jason Allen King. Tickets are now available at TheRamkat.com.
Jesse Jones, a North Carolina native has been touring the country with his "Get out of my Head" tour and arrives in Winston June 10th. Jesse has been doing stand-up comedy and sketch comedy for the last ten years. His high-energy style and honest storytelling allows crowds to connect with him on a personal level whether they want to or not. He has been seen on MTV, Laughs on Fox, the 3V network and reviewed by the New York Times for his work with No Tea Productions. He can currently be seen and heard weekly on the Bourbon Showdown Show on Itunes, Spotify and Youtube and will be bringing his unique point of view to The Ramkat stage on June 10th at 8pm.
The show will Friday, June 10th at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem at 8pm. Tickets are available now at TheRamkat.com.
For more information about Jesse Jones, his tour or his performance at The Ramkat, please visit www.jessejonesonline.com, TheRamkat.com or call Jessee Leili at 704-996-7555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.