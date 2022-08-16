George Lopez coming to Tanger Center Friday, January 13
[Greensboro, NC] August 16, 2022 – Actor and stand-up comedian George Lopez will perform at Tanger Center Fri., Jan. 13. Tickets go on sale Fri., Aug.19 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.
Lopez can be seen in his Netflix original comedy special We’ll Do It For Half which premiered globally over the summer. Last year Lopez was on tour nationwide for his stand-up comedy The Wall World. He also completed his tour for The Comedy Get Down, along with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer. The comedians also debuted their BET scripted comedy series based on the tour. Lopez has been featured in four HBO specials, The Wall in August 2017, It’s Not Me, It’s You in 2012, GRAMMY nominated Best Comedy Album Tall, Dark and Chicano in 2009, and America's Mexican in 2007. Lopez Tonight, a late-night television talk show on TBS, also ran for two seasons. It represented Lopez's return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. George Lopez remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable's Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network and among the top five comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication.
About Outback Presents
Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans.
