Funnyman Adam Sandler, the "Sand Man", humbly took the stage in Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena Sunday, Nov. 13.
Billed as Adam Sandler and "Surprise Guests", no one had any idea that his film buddies Rob Schneider and David Spade would do some standup as well and join their friend on stage for many wonderful moments including a 6-minute tribute to their dear friend and late actor and comedian Chris Farley.
Sandler told many great stories, sang dozens of brief hilarious songs and displayed some pretty amazing guitar playing.
Sandler hit the road in 2019 following his Netflix special 100% Fresh, which premiered one year earlier.
After that he starred in Uncut Gems, as a basketball scout in the sports drama Hustle, and played a comedic part in Hubie Halloween.
Adam Sandler 2022 Tour Dates:
10/20 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/21 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
10/22 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
10/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/25 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
10/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
10/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/06 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/07 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
11/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/09 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/10 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
11/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
11/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah
12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/08 — San Manuel, CA @ Yaamava Resort & Casino
12/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
12/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
