Funnyman Adam Sandler, the "Sand Man", humbly took the stage in Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena Sunday, Nov. 13. 

IMG_4806.jpg

Billed as Adam Sandler and "Surprise Guests", no one had any idea that his film buddies Rob Schneider and David Spade would do some standup as well and join their friend on stage for many wonderful moments including a 6-minute tribute to their dear friend and late actor and comedian Chris Farley.

Sandler told many great stories, sang dozens of brief hilarious songs and displayed some pretty amazing guitar playing.

Sandler hit the road in 2019 following his Netflix special 100% Fresh, which premiered one year earlier.

IMG_4812.jpg

After that he starred in Uncut Gems, as a basketball scout in the sports drama Hustle, and played a comedic part in Hubie Halloween.

Adam Sandler 2022 Tour Dates:

10/20 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/21 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

10/22 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

10/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/25 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

10/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/06 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/07 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/09 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/10 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

11/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah

12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/08 — San Manuel, CA @ Yaamava Resort & Casino

12/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

12/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

IMG_4816.jpg

