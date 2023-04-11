FORTUNE FEIMSTER ANNOUNCED A NEW BATCH OF SHOWS FOR HER 2023 LIVE LAUGH LOVE TOUR
THE COMEDIAN WILL BRING HER TOUR TO GREENSBORO ON AUGUST 5
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023, AT 10 A.M.
Fortune Feimster has announced six new shows for her 2023 Live Laugh Love Tour. Due to high demand, the comedian, writer, and actress will be adding shows in San Diego, California; Richmond, Virginia; Roanoke, Virginia; Greensboro, North Carolina; Asheville, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Royal Oak, Michigan.Learn more at FortuneFeimster.com.
Presale begins Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: FUNNY). Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.
Live Laugh Love Tour Dates
*Second Show Added
June 10, 2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre*
Aug. 3, 2023 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre
Aug. 4, 2023 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Aug. 5, 2023 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Aug. 6, 2023 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Nov. 18, 2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 24, 2023 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
Nov. 25, 2023 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
About Fortune Feimster
You can catch stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Fortune Feimster, on the radio, on screens both big and small, and touring her stand-up across the nation. Fortune Feimster’s first one-hour special, SWEET & SALTY, is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for Best Comedy Special for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Prior to her one-hour special, Netflix released Feimster’s half-hour special in 2018 as part of THE STANDUPS, which received rave reviews. She has done late night TV sets on CONAN and LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS and has another acclaimed half hour special on Comedy Central.
Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, Fortune Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E's hit show CHELSEA LATELY before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s THE MINDY PROJECT and NBC’s CHAMPIONS. She has gone on to have many guest appearances and recurring roles on TV shows including RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE, DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, DRUNK HISTORY, CLAWS, 2 BROKE GIRLS, WORKAHOLICS, GLEE, IDIOTSITTER, TALES OF THE CITY, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, LIFE IN PIECES and @MIDNIGHT. On the film side, you can catch Fortune in OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY, SOCIAL ANIMALS, FATHER OF THE YEAR, and YES DAY. You may recognize her voice from TV, in roles including Evelyn on THE SIMPSONS, Brenda on Fox’s BLESS THE HARTS, and Ava on Cartoon Network’s SUMMER CAMP.
Fortune can currently be heard every morning with Tom Papa on Sirius XM's channel 93 on their show, WHAT A JOKE WITH PAPA AND FORTUNE. She also hosts a weekly podcast with her partner, Jax, called SINCERELY FORTUNE. Feimster frequently recurred on LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE on Comedy Central and is currently starring opposite David Spade on the new Netflix series, THE NETFLIX AFTERPARTY. You can catch her playing Pam on NBC’s KENAN or Pinky in the recently released BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Along with co-writing and selling two comedy pilots to ABC, the latter of which is produced by Tina Fey, Fortune co-wrote and is attached to star in two features, BAD COP BAD COP and FIELD TRIP, both of which were acquired by Spielberg’s Amblin Pictures.
ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTS
Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.