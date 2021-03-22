Get ready to laugh until the cows come home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 19, 2021) – The “Southern Momma” comedy show is coming to Truist Stadium Friday, April 30. Darren Knight, also known as “Southern Momma” is a YouTube star who has over one million views for each of his many videos.
Gates will open at 7pm and the show will begin at 8pm. Tickets are on sale for $30 for general seating or $50 for VIP seating. Knight will perform on Homeplate and the VIP section will be located on the field. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee a seat. Food and beverages will be available for purchase; no outside food or beverage is permitted. CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health recommended safety protocols will be followed. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 336-714-2287.
The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Rome Braves.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
