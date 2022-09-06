JOE GATTO
Friday, November 11
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Greensboro, N.C. (September 6, 2022) –Joe Gatto announced today he is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 11 as he takes his show ‘Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy’ nationwide. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10am local time.
ABOUT JOE GATTO
Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.
Joe also is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.
Joe loves spending time with his two children and his ever growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”
ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTS
Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.
