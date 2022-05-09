Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour coming to Tanger Center on June 1
Greensboro, N.C.– Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to the Tanger Center stage on June 1. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Chris Rock is one of the world’s most important comedic voices, as well as an award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer. Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, Rustin.
In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series Fargo. He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, Spiral, in which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, is now streaming on Netflix.
Rock’s big break in television started as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He executive produced, wrote and narrated the award-winning series Everybody Hates Chris. In 2011 Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker With The Hat. In 2016 Rock returned to host the 88th Annual Academy Awards.
In addition to winning four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, Rock is also a New York Times Best-Selling Author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.