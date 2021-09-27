“Let the Dogs Out” to take place October 2 at Arts Council
Winston-Salem, NC (September 24, 2021) Bunker Dogs of Winston Salem will host its first improv show since March 2020 on Saturday, October 2 at 8:00pm at Arts Council’s Mountcastle Black Box Theatre located at 251 N. Spruce Street. Tickets are available online at intothearts.org or by calling the Box Office at (336) 747-1414.
Founded in 2016, Bunker Dogs is Winston-Salem’s only improv comedy troupe. Over the years, Bunker Dogs has grown from a small troupe practicing in a living room to a group of misfits supported by a myriad of community organizations including Arts Council. You can learn more about Bunker Dogs Improv online at bunkerdogsimprov.com.
Bunker Dogs specializes in Chicago style short form comedy which is characterized by “all those ridiculous games that audiences love” in an interactive and improvised performance. All of the content that takes place on stage is made up on the spot and inspired by the audience’s cues. As this is an improv show, the recommended audience age is PG-13 (ages 15+).
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
