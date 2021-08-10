ARTC Theatre will host Twin City StandUp Comedy Fri., Aug. 20 at 8 pm. Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick. Ticket are $10 and are available at the door and at ARTCtheatre.com
For more information, contact Marsha McNeely Hierl.
Studio 7
604-A N Trade Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
336.408.9739
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.