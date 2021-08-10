ARTC Theatre will host Twin City StandUp Comedy Fri., Aug. 20 at 8 pm. Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick. Ticket are $10 and are available at the door and at ARTCtheatre.com

For more information, contact Marsha McNeely Hierl.

Studio 7

604-A N Trade Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

336.408.9739

