(RALEIGH, NC) – Adam Sandler will be bringing his unique brand of comedy and song back to North America this fall, starting October 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Sandler will stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on November 13. Additional cities on the 15-date fall outing include Manchester, Boston, Belmont Park, Tampa, and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the US and Canada. In 2018, “100% Fresh” was released on Netflix, which was Sandler’s first comedy special in 20 years and filmed during his last concert tour. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler’s critically acclaimed Netflix special.
Beyond his beloved standup, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide, and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer’s most successful. Sandler’s recent film “Hustle” was a critic and audience favorite.
