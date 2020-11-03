The Pitchin’ Kitchen and The Comedy Zone Present A Night of Comedy
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with The Pitchin’ Kitchen at Truist Point and The Comedy Zone, announced today that actor and comedian Rob Schneider will perform live at Truist Point on Sat., Nov. 21 for a special night of comedy in downtown High Point, North Carolina. Capacity is extremely limited for this socially distanced performance.
“Challenging times have forced us to get creative and this is a prime example of that creativity,” noted Rockers team president, Pete Fisch. “This is just the beginning of marquee entertainment at Truist Point.”
Schneider, the Saturday Night Live alum who has appeared in such films as The Waterboy, Deuce Bigelow, 50 First Dates, The Benchwarmers, and The Animal, will take the stage as part of a special opening of Truist Point’s restaurant: The Pitchin’ Kitchen. This 18-and-older event will follow all CDC recommended guidelines, including socially distanced seating both on the field at Truist Point and in the stands.
Tickets are on sale now, with limited availability, and will only be available for pre-purchase online through the Rockers website, www.HighPointRockers.com. Fans can purchase General Admission seating for $35. Special VIP seating, which includes a table on the turn field, is also available for $50 per ticket with a minimum purchase of four tickets.
To ensure social distancing is met, all guests will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gates will open at 6:00pm with the show time scheduled for 7:00pm. Parking will be available in both the Lindsay Street and Elm Street lots for an additional fee.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
