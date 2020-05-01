1. On May 1, tune in for Vintage to Vogue's Celebrity Queensboro Virtual Show! From 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Facebook Live, drag queen divas Mrz. Ivy Carter, Tia Chanella and Malayia Chanel Iman will be impersonating famous celebrities in this digital drag extravaganza! Don't forget to virtually tip the entertainers!
2. On May 1, check out Little Brother Brewing's Facebook event page for "Friday Night Live" featuring live music by the "bold and unapologetic, yet incredibly vulnerable." Ashely Virginia and Ricky Perez. From 8 to 10 p.m., Kate Tobey will take over Little Brother Brewing's Facebook account to bring viewers a night of virtual live music. "Our goal is to support our local artist family and find some creativity and connection in a time of (necessary) isolation," the event page states. "She demands your attention because she has important things to say and a voice that makes you want to listen," the event page states. "Joining her for the evening is her partner and drummer, Ricky Perez. Together they will play an assortment of their favorite songs by The Beatles, as well as original songs by Ashley."
3. On May 2, tune in for another Sleazy Saturday from Monstercade's Stuck At Home Sinema. "WEEK 4! Lets make the most out of this lockdown and watch shitty movies together, chat, and drink virtually! Starting Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays we'll start the party at 9!" According to the Facebook event page, this Saturday's movie is The Giant Spider Invasion. "Ever wanna see a VW bug with a Giant Spider shell on it terrorizing the residence of Wisconsin? No?! Well too BAD!" The movie and chat starts at 9 p.m. "And, just so you Jabronies know, Monstercade is STILL open to sell you beer and deliver to your home! Drop by or Call us at: (336) 893-8591 from 4-9 p.m. and we'll hook you up! Stay Safe, Jerkwads!"
4. On May 2 from 8 to 9 p.m., The Ramkat's second installment of "Home Sweet Home: Live at The Ramkat" features a performance by Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk and will premier at 8 p.m. on The Ramkat's Facebook page. "Casey Moretz, Gas Hill Drinking Room's lead bartender, will be creating a custom cocktail to make at home while watching the show, so stay tuned for the video," according to the Facebook event page. "While we are not charging admission to this online concert, please consider sending a tip via Venmo to @The-Ramkat, which will benefit the artist and help us produce future events."
5. On May 2, get active with a free online live yoga class with Dancing Dogs Yoga in Greensboro! From 3 to 4 p.m., "join us for Class on the Grass 2020 from your own spot outdoors," the Facebook event page states. "We'll practice yoga via Zoom - class is free - just sign up in advance! This year we're dedicating Class on the Grass to connection, even as our connection has moved online." To register, visit the website. The Zoom link will be emailed to you by 2:45 p.m.
6. On May 2, check out Matty Sheets' "Live from Home" virtual show from 2 to 3 p.m. Matty Sheets will be playing with The Happeneers each Saturday via Facebook Live on his band's Facebook page. Don't forget to tip! Venmo: @mattysheets, PayPal: mattysheets@gmail.com.
7. On May 2, The High Point Farmers Market, located at 901 N. Main St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, "In North Carolina, farmers markets fall under the same classification as grocery stores and are considered an important source of food for our communities, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture." The only vendors in attendance will be food vendors selling "fresh, local produce including strawberries, lettuce, kale, swiss chard, spinach, green onions, herbs, microgreens, spring vegetables and hothouse tomatoes. Other food items available will include baked goods, chicken, pork and seafood."
8. On May 3, Kitty Litter and Brenda The Drag Queen are back, back, back again! The Filthy Mother-Daughter Comedy Drag Show takes place on Brenda's Facebook page from 4 to 6 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, "You've seen us on street corners. You've seen us on stage. You've seen us in bars. But now you can see us on the world wide web - courtesy of quarantine! Join Kitty Litter and Brenda the Drag Queen for their signature mother-daughter comedy show. Bring your own cocktails and watch your favorite comedic cross-dressers from the comfort of your couch." Don't forget to tip!
