College Prep Checklist for High School Seniors
After years of hard work, it can seem unbelievable that your time as a high school senior is almost over. It seems just like yesterday you were excited to start your high school adventure. Now, you’re already planning out your college career. However, you might find yourself stumped and not sure how to go about things. Here’s what you need to put on your college prep checklist as a high school senior.
A Solid Financial Plan
College can be pricey, but it’s one of the most important expenses of your life. It’s how you get the necessary education and skills to pursue your dream job. But paying somewhere $35,000 to $65,000 can definitely seem out of this world. However, you don’t necessarily have to pay all of this up front. You can finance your college education through various methods. You may hear people tell you to take out a loan, and while that can certainly help, that’s not the only option.
In fact, why pay off debt when you don’t have to? Scholarships can help you receive everything you need, and you won’t have to part with a dime. You can search and apply for a scholarship of your choice that comes with personalized matching, which helps narrow your search from thousands of scholarships and grants. You can also build your own custom profile to get better results when applying.
Choose the Perfect College
Your first college experience should be one of the most memorable of your life. You should look for what you consider to be the perfect college. Poke around your local area or think about looking at colleges abroad. The first step to take when finding your college is to consider your priorities. Not every college can cater to the needs of every student. You can refer to a guide to help you choose the right school so that you don’t forget something simply because you didn’t know it was important.
One college may not have the necessary courses for marine biology while another one does. Secondly, looking over the reviews left can also help you get a good first impression of the school. Ask yourself questions such as “Does this college have the right programs? and “Are there suitable living arrangements?” These questions can help you identify key components of every college you have your eye on.
Learn How to Effectively Manage Your Time
College is a completely different experience from the schooling you’re currently used to. The coursework and the curriculum require you to be diligent. Sharpening your time management skills should be one of your priorities. If you are looking for ways to boost your chances of success start here. This skill isn’t too hard to learn, but it will require some patience and discipline.
You can start by creating a schedule and sticking to it. Also, using one of the many time management apps can also help you stay on task. Asking a family member to remind you of things is also ideal. Furthermore, you want to complete your coursework to the best of your ability. That said, get rid of any distractions. Lock your phone away and try to study in a calm and quiet environment.
