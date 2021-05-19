GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2021) – The City of Greensboro will receive $59.4 million in COVID-19 relief and economic recovery funds as part of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP). The City is asking residents for their input on how the money should be spent. Residents can suggest how to divvy up the funds by using the Greensboro ARP Spending Simulator, available atwww.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP. City Council is expected to decide how to spend the first portion of the funds over the next several months.
The ARP designated a variety of ways the federal funds can be used to reduce the impact of the pandemic. The law does not allow the money to be spent on a tax rate reduction or to delay a tax increase.
Taking into account City Council's adopted priorities, the City may use the funds on recovery assistance for community programs, including nonprofits and cultural arts;transformative one-time infrastructure expenses for broadband, housing, or transit; to cover expenses related to fighting the pandemic; or the restoration of City revenues reduced due to the pandemic.
The first portion of the funding will arrive this month.The remaining amount will arrived no sooner than May 2022.
For more information on ARP, visit the US Department of the Treasury website.
