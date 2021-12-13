GREENSBORO, NC (December 13, 2021) – City offices are closed December 23, 24, 27 and 31 for the holidays. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:
· Trash and recycling collections remain the same on December 23 and 24. There will be no collection on Monday, December 27. Instead, Monday’s collection will be picked up on Tuesday, December 28, and Tuesday’s collection will be picked up on Wednesday, December 29. The White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed December 25 and 27 as well as January 1, 2022. The two facilities will also close at 3 pm on December 24. The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center will be closed December 24, 25, and 31, as well as January 1, 2022.
· The Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro History Museum will be closed December 23-27, December 31, and January 1, 2022.
· The Greensboro Cultural Center will be closed December 24-27 and December 31 through January 2, 2022.
· Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) and Access GSO are operating on the following schedule for the holidays:
• December 24 – hourly service and Access GSO ending at 6 pm
• December 25 – no GTA or Access GSO service
• December 31 – GTA hourly service and Access GSO ending at 6 pm
January 1, 2022 – no GTA or Access GSO service
HEAT will not operate from December 23 through January 2, 2022. GTA Administrative offices are closed December 24-28 and January 1, 2022.
- Parks and Recreation administrative offices and Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation will be closed December 24-27 and 31. Other Parks and Recreation services affected include:
- Regional parks, including Barber, Country, Hester, Keeley, and Price, are closed on December 25 only.
- Cemeteries remain open to the public, but no services will be performed December 23-25.
- Botanical Gardens, including Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden, Greensboro Arboretum, Bog Garden, and Gateway Gardens, are closed only December 25.
- Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, Barber Park Events Center, and Gateway Gardens Event Center are closed December 23-27 and 31.
- Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, Xperience @ Caldcleugh, and all recreation centers are closed December 23-27 and December 31 through January 2, 2022.
- Greensboro Youth Council office is closes December 20 and reopens January 4, 2022.
- City lakes, including Brandt, Higgins, and Townsend are closed December 24 and 25, and January 1, 2022.
- Gillespie Golf Course will close at 4 pm, December 24 and remains closed December 25, returning to normal hours December 26.
· Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and on weekends. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.
