GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2021) - The City of Greensboro is hosting its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to commemorate the 20th anniversary at 9 am, Saturday, September 11 to honor the multitude of public safety personnel who perished at the World Trade Center. Residents are invited to participate in the event at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St.
Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs – the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11.
Registration begins at 7:30 am on September 11. Specially designed event t-shirts will be available at the event for $10 along with other merchandise. For more information or to learn how to donate, contact Brett Combs at 336-574-4084.
