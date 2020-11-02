Most recent visit: Oct. 17
I’ve been following Drew Lackland’s culinary career since I’ve been writing about restaurants- knocking on 40 years. We’ve both been around awhile. He started at the pinnacle of fine dining in our area, with stints at Madison’s, Sedgefield Country Club, then Café 200 (in High Point), and hit a home run with the mid-priced Bert’s (RIP). He transferred that seafood-focused concept to Reel Seafood Grille, with partners, exiting that establishment about three years ago.
His latest iteration is Oak Ridge Diner- even more casual, quite a bit lower priced, yet still highly enjoyable. His partners are Brad Hendricks, who has been working with Drew for over 30 years, including Bert’s and Reel, along with Darold Dumond. They share cooking and management responsibilities.
Inside, tables are spaced wide apart. Patio seating is provided under a tent. Servers are pleasant, deliveries prompt. A children’s menu ($4.95-$5.95) offers chicken tenders, grilled cheese sandwich, or chicken wings.
As befits the diner concept, several sandwiches are offered, such as a burger, grilled chicken, chicken salad, steak and cheese, and pimiento cheese.
All these, plus salads, are offered for both lunch and dinner. All my meals to research this article came in the evening, so I stuck to the dinner entrees. (There are no appetizers or soups on the menu.)
You get a choice of dinner roll or cornbread. I’d be hard-pressed to urge one over the other. The cornbread is a thick wedge, the roll a yeasty spiral creation, both more naturally flavorful than the bread you usually find in area restaurants.
My wife and I led off with seafood. Two Crab Cakes exhibit a crisp exterior, giving way to a jumbo lump crabmeat interior held together with minimal breading. Better and a lower price than most area restaurants. Blackened Mahi tastes pleasantly fresh, the white flesh augmented with a dusting of blackening spices, conveying spicy flavor as opposed to just heat. Fried Shrimp would be at home in any good restaurant on the coast. They bear a very light but crisp and tasty crust, allowing the flavor of the shrimp themselves to come through.
Country Style Steak is mandatory in a diner. ORD’s version is tender and flavorful, especially well served by rich milk gravy. Meatloaf is right at home, too, its solid beefy flavor enhanced by warm tomato catsup.
Entrees come with two sides. Mashed potatoes and gravy is a particularly good match for the two beef dishes. I would also suggest the fresh Collard Greens, which gain flavor from a little bacon fat and ham hock all simmered in chicken stock, touched with vinegar. For the seafood, Cole Slaw tastes fresh-cut, with a little carrot joining the green cabbage. French Fries are unusually crisp, with good potato flavor. I wasn’t wild about the Green Beans- too stringy for me, although if the texture doesn’t bother you, the ham enhanced flavor certainly fits the diner setting. The Black-Eyed Peas are a winner, too, and they go well with everything.
Brad Hendricks is a major league pie maker— Key Lime, Coconut, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate, plus Chocolate Cake. These can be ordered whole with a day’s notice, in addition to by the slice in the restaurant. I judge restaurants by their Key Lime Pie, and the rendition here is exceptional- tart yet sweet, resting in a graham cracker crust. I would go back for the pies any day or night!
I think Drew and his partners have another winner here. Coming in well below the average price range for food this good, ORD is hard to beat. And the drive from most of Greensboro is easy- no more than the amount of time it takes to cross town, thanks to our new beltway system.
