Choosing the Right Resume Format - A Comprehensive Guide
Generally speaking, hiring managers are more interested in your work experience. This is why the chronological resume format is so popular.
Start with your most recent job, then move on to the one before that, and so on. Include the job title, company, and dates worked. Also, don’t forget to add a “Key Achievements” section!
Chronological
A chronological resume emphasizes your work experience; your most recent position is listed first. It's ideal for those with steady employment who have shown a clear progression in their career, such as promotions or increased responsibilities at each job. It's also a good choice for those making a career change, as it can show that you have the skills and qualifications needed to perform well in the new industry.
Your work history section should include your most recent title, company, and years of employment. You should also include a brief description of your responsibilities and achievements. If you want to add optional sections, such as volunteer work or hobbies, ensure they are relevant to the industry and position you're applying for.
If you have gaps in your employment, such as time spent raising children or caring for a family member, it's best to choose another format, such as a functional or combination resume. Employers will see these gaps as reasons not to hire you rather than an indicator of your ability to do the job.
Functional
The Functional resume template highlights your skills and experiences with a concise, well-organized layout. It’s a good choice for university students, recent graduates, and entry-level professionals.
Hiring managers want to see how your work experience relates to the position you’re applying for. A chronological format shows that progression. It’s hard to see that in a purely functional resume.
A Functional template can downplay employment gaps by focusing on your essential skills and accomplishments relevant to the new job. This is especially effective for job seekers who are changing careers.
When formatting your Functional template, be consistent in font style and size. This makes it easier for the hiring manager to read your resume. The length of your bullet points and the white space between them should be consistent, too. Use a professional, easy-on-the-eye font and keep the layout simple. Avoid overusing graphics and visual elements, as these can be distracting. Also, be sure your work and education history section lists the actual dates in a standard format (month/year). This is essential for ATS compatibility.
Combination
The hybrid or combination resume format is a good choice for career changers or those who lack extensive experience in their desired field. This type of resume is ideal for highlighting skills and abilities without the need to categorize them under a specific job or industry while still presenting your work history in reverse-chronological order.
This format begins with a summary section, which allows you to highlight your key qualifications and achievements before moving on to your reverse-chronological employment history. Putting your most important skills at the top of your list is an effective way to attract the attention of hiring managers.
You should also include a short explanation of your previous roles and responsibilities in this section, which will help to add context and demonstrate your breadth of experience. Limiting this section to two or three sentences max, saving more detailed accomplishments for your key skills section. Describe these in more detail, ensuring they are tied to your professional goals and apply to the position you’re applying for.
Visual
A visual resume format uses images and other graphics to highlight information. This type of resume is best for applicants who want to stand out from the competition or have difficulty conveying their work experience through words alone.
Generally, a visual resume should not be more than one page and should use standard font sizes (e.g., 11 or 12-pt) and simple formatting to make it easy to read. Avoid using bright colors, which may distract from the content and be challenging to scan.
As with the chronological and combination formats, a visual resume should include a summary of qualifications, a career highlights section, and a skills section. When listing your work history, emphasize unique achievements rather than responsibilities. Try to quantify your accomplishments whenever possible and use powerful words that show your personality. In the skills section, highlight any transferable technical abilities to other industries and jobs. For example, you might include your computer programming skills if you are applying for an IT position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.