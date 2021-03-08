There are many people who are constantly worried that their partners may be cheating on them. Of course, in some cases, it is simply paranoia and often it is down to the fact that the person has been cheated on in the past. However, in other cases, there is something behind the suspicions and it may be a change in behavior that sparks the suspicion that something is going on.
When someone is cheating on their partner, it is often accompanied by a marked change in behavior. The behavior of the unfaithful person can change in a variety of ways, and these can be very telling signs that something is going on. In this article, we will look at some of the common behavioral changes that could indicate someone is cheating.
Some Signs to Look For
There are various signs that you need to look for when it comes to working out whether your partner may be cheating. Some changes in behavior that you may notice include:
Lack of Affection
One of the things you may notice if your partner is cheating is that they are suddenly no longer as affectionate with you as they once were. This could mean fewer cuddles and kisses, less intimacy, and spending less time around you doing things as a couple. This is often due to guilt, or in some cases, it is simply because they are getting what they need elsewhere.
Going Out More
Another change in behavior is that they may start going out a lot more than they used to – without you! You may suddenly find that your partner has a very busy social life and is always off out with friends or family members – or so they claim. It could be that these additional outings are when they are meeting up with the other person, and this is why you are never invited along.
Secretive Calls
It is very common for those who are cheating to start making and receiving a lot more calls, and they are often very secretive about it. They may start leaving the room to make or take calls, putting the phone down when you walk in, and acting in an overall suspicious manner. You may also find that they are getting calls from a number you are not familiar with – you can always use reverse phone tools to check on unknown numbers to find out who is calling them.
Change in Appearance
One additional thing you may notice is that your partner seems to be far more groomed than they used to be, and they take a lot more pride in their appearance. This could be because they want to look good for the other person and they are out to impress. Any sudden changes in appearance such as this could be a cause for concern.
So, these are some of the changes in behavior you may notice in your partner if they are cheating on you.
