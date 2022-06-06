FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL SPRING RUN, CASTING CROWNS ANNOUNCES 37-CITY FALL LEG OF THE ‘HEALER’ TOUR
FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS CAIN AND ANNE WILSON
GREENSBORO COLISEUM SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Presented by Compassion International, Fall 2022 Tour Kicks Off Sept. 22
Special Ticket Pre-Sale Event Happens Wednesday/Thursday, June 8-9
Tickets On Sale Friday, June 10
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – June 3, 2022 –Following a successful 42-city spring run, GRAMMY® winning multi-platinum group Casting Crowns has announced plans to head back out this fall, taking The Healer Tour to an additional 37 major markets across the nation, including Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 22. Presented by Compassion International, the fall tour launches Sept. 22, in El Paso, Texas, and features special guests CAIN and Anne Wilson. The tour will stop in cities like Phoenix, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Spokane, San Antonio, Hershey, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Orlando, Minneapolis, Omaha, St. Louis, Pensacola and more, before wrapping up in Lexington, Ky., on Dec. 3.
PRE-SALE EVENT – JUNE 8-9
A special ticket pre-sale opportunity will take place beginning Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m. local time though Thursday, June 9, 10 p.m. local time. During this selective pre-sale window, fans may register for pre-sale access, allowing them to purchase tickets early and earn points to win exclusive prize packages including a Flyaway Trip to Orlando to see the tour from the front row, meet the artists, take a backstage tour, visit Walt Disney World and more. Additional pre-sale prizes include artist meet & greets, a side-stage view during the show, upgraded seating, merchandise packages and more. To access the pre-sale event, ticket buyers must sign up at www.CastingCrowns.com.
REGULAR ON-SALE – JUNE 10
Tickets for The Healer Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket options include Gold Circle Tickets featuring best seats, early entry/early access to merch shopping, a souvenir laminate and merch discounts. Ticket information can be found at www.CastingCrowns.com.
ABOUT CASTING CROWNS
The prolific and chart-topping CCM group Casting Crowns has achieved sales milestones with more than 12 million albums sold. Additionally, they have received numerous RIAA certifications: one RIAA 2x multi-Platinum® album, five RIAA Platinum albums, two RIAA Platinum DVDs, seven RIAA Gold® albums, four Gold DVDs, six RIAA Platinum singles, and 12 RIAA Gold digital singles. Casting Crowns has also been honored with four American Music Awards (out of seven total nominations), a GRAMMY Award® for their 2005 album Lifesong, and eight additional GRAMMY Award nominations. In addition, the group has garnered 18 GMA Dove Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and 13 total Billboard Music Award nominations.
The band's 2018 release, Only Jesus, was met with astonishing success and response. Casting Crowns received their newest RIAA Gold Certification for their No. 1 song "Only Jesus" and RIAA Platinum Certification for the song "Nobody." This album also produced two No. 1 radio singles including the group's 15th career No. 1, a GRAMMY nomination, a 2019 Dove Award, two 2020 Dove Award nominations, and two Billboard Music Awards nominations for "Top Christian Album" and "Top Christian Song" ("Nobody" ft. Matthew West). The impact of this album three years later includes more than 480 million streams life to date. The band’s newest album, Healer, released early this year and has already yielded radio hits “Scars In Heaven” and “Crazy People.” For more information, visit CastingCrowns.com.
ABOUT CAIN
The music of CAIN quickly became a mainstay at radio since their debut single "Rise Up (Lazarus)" was released in early 2020. Raised in Hartselle, Alabama as pastor's kids and now residing in Nashville, CAIN - Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz, and Logan Cain - got their first break opening for Dave Barnes and Andrew Ripp at a show in 2012. A decade later they've performed at numerous sold-out dates on tour with Zach Williams, TobyMac and last year’s K-LOVE Christmas Tour. Additionally, they've hit No. 1 back-to-back at radio with their first two singles, released their first full-length album, and won a K-LOVE Fan Award for Top Breakout Single ("Rise Up (Lazarus)"). They were also nominated for Best New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards, where they also performed, and were nominated for a 2021 American Music Award (AMA).
It has been said that you if spend five minutes with the members of CAIN you’ll feel like you’ve spent the afternoon in the sunshine. Their joy spills over onto each person they meet, their bright smiles as contagious as their stunning harmonies. Pouring their joy into their debut album Rise Up, CAIN has discovered what it’s like to live their calling while doing their favorite thing - singing about Jesus. For more information, visit CAINTheBand.com.
ABOUT ANNE WILSON
Singer/songwriter Anne Wilson knows the healing power of music firsthand. The lyrics of Hillsong Worship’s “What A Beautiful Name” became a lifeline for the Lexington, Kentucky native after her brother was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 23. Although she spent much of her childhood behind a piano, Wilson sang in front of an audience for the first time at her brother’s funeral. It was at that moment that she realized what she was born to do. A video of her moving performance organically circulated, eventually landing her a record deal. With a mesmerizing voice and a visible hunger for Jesus, the 20-year-old relies on personal journal entries and time spent in nature for songwriting inspiration.
Wilson’s introductory track, “My Jesus”—which she co-wrote with Jeff Pardo and Matthew West—is a warm invitation to experience her Savior in the same intimate way she knows Him. She released a debut three-track single—also titled My Jesus—for Capitol Christian Music Group in early 2021 and followed it up with a live EP, My Jesus (Live in Nashville). Her song, “My Jesus,” garnered Wilson her first career RIAA Gold Certification and became the longest-running No 1 song on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart of 2021, earning a nomination for “Top Christian Song” of the year. It also charted on the Spotify Viral 50, Shazam Top 200, and Rolling Stone Top 25 Trending charts. Her story was also featured with the Religion News Service and The Washington Post. She made her Opry debut on the iconic stage in September 2021. Wilson was featured in Billboard Magazine as the October 2021 Chartbreaker artist. For more information, visit AnneWilsonOfficial.com.
