AN EXCLUSIVE EMERGING ARTIST SERIES LIMITED TO 25 GUESTS: FEATURING RELIABLY BAD & THE WRIGHT AVENUE, AFRICA UNPLUGGED & CAIQUE VIDAL, CLRTHRY WITH SHAMIR LEE, LIAM PURCELL & CANE MILL ROAD WITH PICKIN’ THISTLES, AND SONNY MILES WITH SUNQUEEN KELCEY
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces The Ghostlight Concerts, a new series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage to keep the spirit of theatre alive. After six months of closure at the historic theatre, the ghostlight will be replaced with live performances in the Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium.
Seating will be available, but will be limited to 25 guests for each show, per government mandates. The Carolina Theatre has taken thorough precautions to ensure a safe concert going experience. All guests will be asked to sign a liability waiver, maintain social distancing, and wear a face covering while not seated. Complimentary disposable masks will be available on request. Temperatures may be taken upon entry. Additional details on safety precautions and procedures can be found at CarolinaTheatre.com.
This event is being videotaped for rebroadcast at a later date. Your entry acknowledges your consent to use your image should it be captured on video during the performance.
The current Ghostlight Concerts Series include: pop and funk from Reliably Bad and The Wright Avenue on October 3; west-African and Afro-Brazillian music from Africa Unplugged with Caique Vidal on October 10; hip-hop from Shamir Lee’s CLRTHRY with DJ Karolina, Stan the Man, and Antion Scales on October 17; bluegrass from Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road with Pickin’ Thistles on October 18; and R&B from Sonny Miles and SunQueen Kelcey on October 24. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to scheduled curtain time. Only ticketed guests will be allowed in, and there will not be any walk-up sales. Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert show are $20, plus NC Sales tax, and include one admission, one concessions item, and one beverage (draft beer and popcorn currently unavailable). Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 25, at noon. Full show details are outlined below.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
THE GHOSTLIGHT CONCERTS
RELIABLY BAD WITH THE WRIGHT AVENUE
Saturday, October 3, 8:00PM
A night of original music and live bands, Reliably Bad (funk/pop) and The Wright Avenue (rock/funk) are two up-and-coming artists in the North Carolina music scene, striving to build community through song writing. Reliably Bad will be performing original material featured on their debut 2020 album, with expertise in jazz, classical, old time, R&B, and rock. The Wright Avenue will be playing music with relatable lyrics, 60s psych-rock nodes, funk rhythms, shuffles, Appalachian strings, pounding beats, and well worked harmonies. Both artists have spent substantial time performing throughout the Triad, perfecting their live shows.
AFRICA UNPLUGGED WITH CAIQUE VIDAL
Saturday, October 10, 8:00PM
Africa Unplugged is led by renowned djembe master, songwriter, and educator, Atiba Rorie. The band combines traditional, west-African percussion instruments with guitar and bass to play traditional rhythms while drawing from global influences. The result is funky, soulful blues that keeps listeners moving as the band tells stories from the old world and the new. Caique Vidal is a unique artist that brings infectious energy and riveting dance grooves to the stage. He delivers an explosive performance integrating the sounds of Afro-Brazilian percussion with keyboards, bass, guitar and horns to produce an innovative version of samba, reggae, salsa, bachata, pop, rock and Bossa Nova.
SHAMIR LEE’S CLRTHRY
With support by DJ Karolina, Stan the Man, and Antion Scales
Saturday, October 17, 8PM
CLRTHRY (pronounced Color Theory) is an art collective established in Greensboro. The eclectic collective with influences spanning from locations throughout the United States consists of Shamir Lee (Jacksonville, NC), Stan the Man (Pittsburgh, PA), and many more. United by the love and appreciation of Hip-Hop culture and all of its languages, the mission of CLRTHRY is to both preserve and add to the spirit through self-expression, truth, and most importantly, fun.
LIAM PURCELL & CANE MILL ROAD With Pickin’ Thistles opening Sunday, October 18, 6:30PM
Think of a young Steep Canyon Rangers, Infamous Stringdusters, or Nickel Creek, then mix in the on-stage energy of Billy Strings and homespun rapport of Balsam Range — that’s Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road. Audiences love the band’s energetic performances on-stage and easy-going rapport meeting and greeting fans off-stage. Opening the show are Pickin’ Thistles, a band of siblings playing their favorite Celtic, Old-Time, and other classic songs on fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and guitar.
SONNY MILES AND SUNQUEEN KELCEY Saturday, October 24, 8:00PM
Sonny Miles is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer from Winston-Salem. He fuses the worlds of southern Pentecostal church, Soul, and Hip-hop to create genre-binding hooks, arrangements, and songs. He has opened for both Tori Kelly at the Ritz Raleigh and for T.I. in Reynolds Coliseum.
SunQueen Kelcey has three things at the center of her music: body positivity, self love, and sexual liberation. These are more than ingredients to her lyrics, they are her soul. She has a strong calling to these tenets, making watching her at the mic more than a concert. Her musical style is a genre-bending collage of hip-hop, soul, rock, and contemporary R&B, call it soul-rock. She is the center of a universal sound that aims to unite her listeners over a shared experience.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Tickets to these and all events at the Carolina Theatre or the Crown at the Carolina can be purchased online at CarolinaTheatre.com. Guests must provide the emailed ticket receipt and signed liability waiver upon entry. A complete guest list and blank waivers will be on hand at the door.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History
The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro
